LAUNCH BLOG - LIFE IS STRANGE: REMASTERED COLLECTION

We are thrilled to give fans new and old alike the chance to experience the first two games in the iconic Life is Strange series, Life is Strange and Life is Strange: Before the Storm, on new consoles with modern improvements!

Key Improvements

• Now rendering in native 4K in Unreal 4 and Unity, with a rebuilt lighting pipeline

• New and updated 4K-ready character models with increased polycounts

• All character models feature more emotive and expressive animation, more natural hair physics, and updated tears, injuries, and more

• Updated character models and environment visuals

• All-new engine and lighting upgrades

• Updates to some puzzle gameplay

• Life is Strange: Before the Storm Remastered includes previously released deluxe content (bonus outfits and the ‘Farewell’ bonus episode)

• All licensed tracks & original scores from the original games

• New lipsync animation throughout

• New and updated scenic materials for reflectivity and texture

• Updated models and materials for key props

Brightness/Gamma Settings

Don't forget to adjust the games' default Gamma Settings to tweak the brightness and shadow to your taste! You can find the Gamma settings at the top of the Settings > Video Settings menu in both titles. Access Video Settings either from the main menu, or from the pause menu during gameplay.

Rest assured we are dedicated to improving the user experience of the Life is Strange: Remastered Collection post-launch through a series of patches. We thank you for any reports, helping us to identify and fix issues as quickly as possible. Do let us know through our customer support link if you are experiencing any issues: https://sqex.link/pwl

The Life is Strange Team