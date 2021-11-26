Early Access Update 1.2.0

Greetings, commanders!
Today's update will bring Para Bellum - Hold the Line up to version Early Access 1.2.0. The most notable change in this update is the GMG Emplacement. This new Support, while costly, will provide you with superior firepower of a Grenade Machine Gun (or Automatic Grenade Launcher, semantics!) and cover of a wooden pillbox. Here's a short video to show how it works:
And here's the rest of the update changelog:
NEW
- GMG Emplacement Support
- Requirements for Stars shown in the pause menu of Campaign missions
FIXES
- Details button in the victory screen after Campaign missions mouse detection issue
CHANGES
- If you've missed unlocking one of the following achievements, due to being offline for example, you can unlock them now as you load the campaign
- All Units unlocked
- All Supports unlocked
- Campaign completed
- All Stars unlocked
- Tweaked some UI texts to be more descriptive
Have a great weekend, commanders! Stay tuned for more updates in the near future!
Changed files in this update