Steam Award Nominations & Updated Roadmap for 2022

Steam Award Nominations!

With the Armoured Update released and an abundance of changes we hope that you'll consider nominating Post Scriptum for the "Labor of Love" award, we meticulously worked day in and day out for 10 months, with more than 4000 commits to our source control. (That's 17 changes every single day for 10 months straight, including weekends) to bring you the improvements and quality that we are very proud of.

And if that doesn't sell it, then read the small post below to see what you can expect from Post Scriptum for the remaining part of 2021 and into 2022.

Greetings!

With the Armoured Update released, it crosses off one of the biggest 2021 to-do items on our list, which really prevented us from focusing on future content for the game as well as general gameplay improvements.

As such we have gone ahead and updated our roadmap below with all the stuff that we will be working on in 2021 & 2022. This list by no means depicts all the stuff planned for Post Scriptum but, shows you what is planned for the short term.

We expect the 2nd Chapter 2 map "Maginot" to drop before Christmas and we will keep you informed about any changes to this plan.

Post Scriptum Roadmap 2021 & 2022

Get Post Scriptum 75% during the Steam Autumn Sale!

Post Scriptum is still on sale with a 75% discount until December 1st. Do not miss out on this chance to get Post Scriptum at a significantly cheaper price.

We also just dropped a small update that fixes a bunch of issues from our recent release. We are always keen to get your feedback about the game.

Changelog v2.1.1973.5353

All Offensive Layers now have 2 Logistics trucks for both Attackers & Defenders.

Rebalanced all soft skin vehicles with rifle bullets & larger caliber AP & HE.

Standardized all turned out views with max yaw & pitch

Moved Panhard driver seat slightly up.

Fixed an issue on Armoured Light layers causing problems with entering vehicles for section members.

Added larger ammo blast for the larger tanks turret pop effect.

Fixed various wheel effects.

More realistic HE shell effect against armour & less intense flames.

Fixed an issue with minimap in the SDK.

Sincerely,

Periscope Games



