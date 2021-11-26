Fair Play Announcement

In order to maintain a fair game environment and bring you a better game experience, we hope that you read the following carefully.

Behaviors that can result in permanent bans:

Any modification or debugging of the game client, including but not limited to: decompiling the program, packet deception, hacking the game client, etc. Use of any unapproved third-party software that may adversely affect gameplay, including but not limited to: hacks, mods, scripts, plug-ins, etc. Use of DDOS attacks or any other technical means to obtain in-game benefits. Direct or indirect use of game bugs, exploits, etc. in order to obtain an advantage, disrupt game balance, or for personal gain. Purposefully traveling to areas of the map that are normally inaccessible (outside the boundaries of the main map or underground). Using bugs to inflict losses on other players.

Behaviors that can result in getting muted in-game:

Making remarks with the intent to impersonate official personnel, admins, or GMs. Intentionally spreading false and malicious comments about the game. Posting advertisements or promotions unrelated to in-game content. Using offensive, hateful, and/or threatening language such as racial or sexual discrimination, harassment, abuse, endangerment of others, stalking, doxing, or any other illegal or illicit conduct. Discussion or promotion of illegal methods or exploits that undermine the fairness of the game.

Inappropriate character/guild names:

Names cannot contain vulgar, slanderous, obscene, hateful, racial, ethnic or other offensive content, including but not limited to pornography, gambling, drugs, and other sensitive topics. Once an offense has been verified, we will force you to change your name. Do not impersonate game managers (GMs) or any other person officially associated with the game.

Malicious reporting:

Intentionally reporting players who have not committed any violations may result in bans from 2 hours up to 24 hours, depending on the circumstances. Repeat offenders may be banned for longer periods of time, or even permanently.

For PVE servers:

It is forbidden to maliciously block off multiple resource points on the map at the same time. It is forbidden to maliciously hinder others from a normal game experience, behaviors including but not limited to: blocking off areas of the map, preventing players from expanding their bases, building around players or their NPCs/animals so as to block them in and restrict their movement, etc. It is forbidden to block off default respawn points and dungeon entrances. We have the right to directly demolish any buildings that violate these rules and ban repeat offenders.

Myth of Empires is still an evolving game, so we have the final right to interpret all current rules as we see fit and will update the rules as needed. We would ask you to keep these rules in mind and pay attention to further updates to them, so as not to affect your game experience or the game experience of others by violating them.

Thank you for your support!

The Myth of Empires Team