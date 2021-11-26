Tuesday JS Beta 0.82 update

The new release adds project metadata that collects data on the number of characters and words in a project (for Latin and Cyrillic), only words are counted, punctuation marks and third-party characters are not added. Text volume data is the basic information for determining the cost of translations into other languages or reading time. The size and number of files uploaded to the project are also calculated so that this can be controlled. Don't forget that small projects load faster, which saves time and internet traffic.

There is a new scene component "No autosave", it does not remember progress in the specified dialog. Now, if you want to create non-story scenes such as logo or credits, then using "No Autosave" will not break the autosave of the player's progress.

Changed the work of background music, now if one music file is used in several scenes, then when the scene starts, the music does not restart and continues. If background music is not specified in the scene, it will automatically stop. RunTime automatically respects browser restrictions on media playback.

If you write only the word "skip" in the dialog, then this dialog will be automatically skipped, this is necessary to distribute the text among the dialogs.It often happens that remarks in one language are longer or shorter than in another, which can lead to the fact that the text goes beyond its boundaries or will be displayed incorrectly. To do this, you can create an additional dialog in the scene and so that it does not appear in other localizations, you just need to write "skip"