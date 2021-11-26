Bug Fixes / Small Content Update!

Welcome to a small update! Anything helps for it. I'm happy to add some new content and fixes. More coming on the way! Anyway, this helps with some quality of life and just improvements.

Added one new site.

Added some extra models in the house, and changed some shadows.

Adjusted some collision around the world and house.

Updated the ending by changing some of the models around.

Fixed one small issue with 3D audio.

Fixed a menu animation.

Fixed an animation that wouldn't play on the start of the enemy attacking.

Added a VERY small chance to the enemy peeking around some certain places outside or inside. They will not harm you. This is very rare.

Added head-bobbing in the ending just for some pressure effects.

Changed the audio to be slightly louder when the enemy spawns.

That's it for now! I plan on changing some stuff tomorrow, maybe one will pop out sooner or later. Anything that adds up will help! Thank you so much for playing Star Of The Show!

