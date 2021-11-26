 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Star Of The Show update for 26 November 2021

Bug Fixes / Small Content Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 7781486 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Welcome to a small update! Anything helps for it. I'm happy to add some new content and fixes. More coming on the way! Anyway, this helps with some quality of life and just improvements.

  • Added one new site.
  • Added some extra models in the house, and changed some shadows.
  • Adjusted some collision around the world and house.
  • Updated the ending by changing some of the models around.
  • Fixed one small issue with 3D audio.
  • Fixed a menu animation.
  • Fixed an animation that wouldn't play on the start of the enemy attacking.
  • Added a VERY small chance to the enemy peeking around some certain places outside or inside. They will not harm you. This is very rare.
  • Added head-bobbing in the ending just for some pressure effects.
  • Changed the audio to be slightly louder when the enemy spawns.

That's it for now! I plan on changing some stuff tomorrow, maybe one will pop out sooner or later. Anything that adds up will help! Thank you so much for playing Star Of The Show!

Changed files in this update

savecancel Depot 1636492
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.