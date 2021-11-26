Age of Darkness: Final Stand - Hotfix Update v0.2.1

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Dear Protectors of the Light,

Thank you for all your feedback, messages and reviews regarding our amazing new Hero, Aelis.

As Aelis was a major focus for the v0.2.0 Content Update, we wanted to immediately address a crash related to Aelis when using Eradicate. We have also included a bug fix for the Buy and Sell rate from the Trade Bazaar being 1:1.

This Hotfix was our main priority however we will have a Patch Build going out next week with more bug fixes and quality of life changes!

As always please continue to report bugs to our Steam forums or in the bug reporting channel on our Discord, as we’re constantly monitoring those channels.

Check out the full patch notes below:

Release Notes

Crashes

Fixed an issue where using Aelis’ Eradicate Ability causes the game to crash.

Fixes

Fixed a PFX issue which was related to the Aelis crash.

Fixed an issue where the Buy/Sell Rate from the Market was 1:1

Where possible please ensure all drivers are updated to ensure the best and smoothest performance.

We greatly appreciate everyone who has taken the time to let us know about these bugs and crashes you’ve encountered. If you come across any bugs or crashes in the future, please report them to us either through the Steam forums, our Discord server in the ‘bug-reporting’ channel or using the in-game bug reporting tool.

Till next time Protectors of the Light…

