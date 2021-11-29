Speed and Gratitude Update

Speed & Gratitude!

Speed!

Simulating water physics is a big part of what makes Make Sail unique, and if your boat gets big, it's also a big part of what makes Make Sail slow.

This update has been a long time in the making but I've finally finished it: A full rewrite of the water physics core logic.

The new physics are much, much faster. And takes much better advantage of multi-threading.

You probably won't see much difference for small boats but, for complex boats with several hundred pieces, this update can more than double the frame rate.

If water physics is what makes your heart sing, you might want to check out this water toy I made to demonstrate this big improvement.

You can play with it right in your browser

This is a demo of the new tech now powering Make Sail!

Gratitude!

This update is also celebrating our crowdfunding campaign backers with a musical overture accessible from the title screen and their suggestions in the boat name generator. For the whole story about our glorious book and posters, see here!

Full changelog: