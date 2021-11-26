Beta Update 20211126

A few fixes and one highly requested feature, getting close to a launchable patch now:
New hotkeys: PGUP/PGDN now show descriptions of a highlighted spells upgrades
Lightning Spire now uses radius instead of minion range (it was a grey area initially and the mystic vision combo is cute, but it also completely overshadows anything else the spell can do). It also now has a radius upgrade.
Fixed a bug where mercurial vengeance upgrade of mercurize applied a mercurize which did not use other upgrades
Fixed sealed fate spreading to player when it ended up on berserked minions
Fixed spider queen description being slightly inaccurate
Changed depots in beta branch