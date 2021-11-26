Beta Update 20211126

Share · View all patches · Build 7781023 · Last edited 26 November 2021 – 04:19:05 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

A few fixes and one highly requested feature, getting close to a launchable patch now:

New hotkeys: PGUP/PGDN now show descriptions of a highlighted spells upgrades

Lightning Spire now uses radius instead of minion range (it was a grey area initially and the mystic vision combo is cute, but it also completely overshadows anything else the spell can do). It also now has a radius upgrade.

Fixed a bug where mercurial vengeance upgrade of mercurize applied a mercurize which did not use other upgrades

Fixed sealed fate spreading to player when it ended up on berserked minions

Fixed spider queen description being slightly inaccurate