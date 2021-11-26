https://store.steampowered.com/app/1740000/Cute_Honey_Bunny_Girl/

#### **Important update! CuteHoney: Bunny Girl is now on Steam!** ![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/40124405/fb003151d0b9926e5a7cc9fa07fc29d710d02f90.png) Elise, a succubus hidden in the human world, accidentally meets a gentle male singer while working in a bar. One has to hide the succubus identity from being tracked, and the other has to control the succubus nature and not harm the lover. Will this romantic love blossom in the end? Cute Honey: Bunny Girl is a strategic tower defense game that, as the story progresses, uses items from each scene to lower the strength of the succubier Elise to achieve the ultimate goal of preventing the succubier from entering human society. * Props that can be placed freely * 10 different styles of levels * Heroines in different states * New game mechanics * A new mode of interaction * A whole new story * Complete audio In the game, you will experience the loveliness of Elise in human form, and conquer the sexy Elise in succubius form, and there are more beautiful CG waiting for you to discover. --- ![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/40124405/0c496acaf96e0e1c8263db39229baf79a43e242b.png) Adorable Witch 2's swap cards are also officially released, check them out! --- #### **New Game preview** ![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/40124405/24418d3f3239fe41ef994eba4140bb3b2e0320f0.png) In this unusual day, the emperor a trade ship ushered in a distinguished identity guest - imperial saint. And on the ship, there's a doctor with a face that bears a striking resemblance to the saint's? The saint zhali mi that is carrying imperial mysterious task, physical skill is vigorous and the mercenary of background background is complicated and mysterious ancient Aoben si, the doctor zameisha that takes part-time job of hot dancer privately however seriously in the job....... What kind of emotional entanglement can happen again when 3 people encounter? In the face of the enemy on the ship and the monster three people will fight together? ** ##### Game features: ** * Rich scenes and characters * Experience the story from a different perspective * New game mechanics * Diversified combat modes * Hidden interactive content ** ##### Gameplay: ** Twin Edge is a role-playing game in which players piece together a complete story line by manipulating different main characters to push through timelines and fight off enemies during the game. You will experience the experiences and emotional changes of different protagonists and contribute to the defense of the ship. More beautiful CG to unlock! Don't forget hidden badges and surprise achievements for you to discover! ![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/40124405/89bae567e17b34d10b84b037f4515aedebebae14.png)

