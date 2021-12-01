Version 0.50.14 Change Log

Gameplay:
● Added new Game settings and advanced Custom settings. These can be selected when
creating a new game to modify your experience and how you want to play. Not all
achievements are eligible to be earned in a custom game.
● Added five new achievements related to the specific difficulty settings.
● Improved durability of all weapons and equipment to reduce grinding and frequency
of crafting new equipment.
● Fixed a bug where players could no longer deal damage after breaking a Plasma
Welder from repairing buildings.
● Oxygen efficiency equipment and cold protective gear no longer lose durability from
combat damage.
● Added a minimum check to the world generation to always include at least 2
spawners per creature type to ensure the game can be completed.
● Players can now restart their game using the same settings shown on the death screen, without having to return to the main menu (while in single player with respawn disabled).
● The first obelisk the players find will now be activated via the dialogue instead of
having to activate it separately.
● Fixed a bug where throwing multiple gadgets in quick succession would cause some
of them to not be interactable.
● Creatures that have recently taken damage will now delay their health regeneration.
User Interface:
● Added a new Control Screen to the game, separating different settings into new tabs
to help with readability and navigation.
● Added Keybindings to the Control Screen. Players can now see a list of controls and
rebind them to new keys if desired.
● Updating pre-existing settings on the game creation screens to align with the new
direction.
● Game settings can no longer be changed once the save slot is created, with the
exception of the game name, game description, and a select few other settings.
● Removed the option for players to change between single-player and multiplayer
using the in-game menu screen. This can be changed on the save slot.
● Quinn & C.A.R.L barks no longer trigger when the player is having a conversation
with an NPC. Critical suit barks will still trigger.
● Fixed the issue where the Multiplayer Alpha button was overlapping with the start
game/resume button.
● Black bars on the edge of the screen for ultra-wide monitors now properly block
ingame elements from appearing.
● Picking up Schells with a full inventory no longer warns the player about their
inventory being full.
● Players who lose internet connection in the main menu and try to host a game will be
notified they have been switched to offline mode and should attempt again.
● Updated the latest localisations for all languages, adding improvements and fixing
various grammatical errors and adding new entries for the control screens.
● The refresh button on the Join Game screen now has a cooldown to prevent players
from pressing it in quick succession.
● Navigation with a controller on pages with scroll bars now correctly moves the list
down.
● Fixed a bug where quickly hovering over inventory items and trying to interact with
other items would prevent the action from happening.
● Improved controller navigation on the Live News Ticker.
● Improved controller navigation on the Character Customisation screen.
● Fixed an issue where the Start Over button on the death screen was displaying the
incorrect text.
● Fixed a bug where some players reported their save files missing on opening the
game screen.
Audio:
● Fixed a bug where the radiation ambiance in badlands remained on when leaving the
biome.
● Fixed a bug where the hazard music would continue playing after dying and
respawning.
● Fixed a bug where eerie music was stuck permanently on at the game's start.
● Deconstructing sounds now stop as soon as deconstructing finishes.
● Tweaked maximum ranges of environmental assets that could be heard far away
from their source.
● Fixed various NPC dialogue conversations missing their voiceovers.
● Added new sounds when turning a Shield Generator on/off.
● Adjusted various creature sounds such as the Corapod area of effect and the
Brachylon Shaman channeling audio.
Visuals:
● Various improvements to effects and animations.
● Brachylon Shamans now channel Bloom Crystal energy into the World Forge.
● Updated the Security Baton’s effects to match the updated model.
● Updated the footstep effects in the Octomian base to match the metal ground.
