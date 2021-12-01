Version 0.50.14 Change Log

Share · View all patches · Build 7780989 · Last edited 1 December 2021 – 13:09:09 UTC by Wendy

Gameplay:

● Added new Game settings and advanced Custom settings. These can be selected when

creating a new game to modify your experience and how you want to play. Not all

achievements are eligible to be earned in a custom game.

● Added five new achievements related to the specific difficulty settings.

● Improved durability of all weapons and equipment to reduce grinding and frequency

of crafting new equipment.

● Fixed a bug where players could no longer deal damage after breaking a Plasma

Welder from repairing buildings.

● Oxygen efficiency equipment and cold protective gear no longer lose durability from

combat damage.

● Added a minimum check to the world generation to always include at least 2

spawners per creature type to ensure the game can be completed.

● Players can now restart their game using the same settings shown on the death screen, without having to return to the main menu (while in single player with respawn disabled).

● The first obelisk the players find will now be activated via the dialogue instead of

having to activate it separately.

● Fixed a bug where throwing multiple gadgets in quick succession would cause some

of them to not be interactable.

● Creatures that have recently taken damage will now delay their health regeneration.

User Interface:

● Added a new Control Screen to the game, separating different settings into new tabs

to help with readability and navigation.

● Added Keybindings to the Control Screen. Players can now see a list of controls and

rebind them to new keys if desired.

● Updating pre-existing settings on the game creation screens to align with the new

direction.

● Game settings can no longer be changed once the save slot is created, with the

exception of the game name, game description, and a select few other settings.

● Removed the option for players to change between single-player and multiplayer

using the in-game menu screen. This can be changed on the save slot.

● Quinn & C.A.R.L barks no longer trigger when the player is having a conversation

with an NPC. Critical suit barks will still trigger.

● Fixed the issue where the Multiplayer Alpha button was overlapping with the start

game/resume button.

● Black bars on the edge of the screen for ultra-wide monitors now properly block

ingame elements from appearing.

● Picking up Schells with a full inventory no longer warns the player about their

inventory being full.

● Players who lose internet connection in the main menu and try to host a game will be

notified they have been switched to offline mode and should attempt again.

● Updated the latest localisations for all languages, adding improvements and fixing

various grammatical errors and adding new entries for the control screens.

● The refresh button on the Join Game screen now has a cooldown to prevent players

from pressing it in quick succession.

● Navigation with a controller on pages with scroll bars now correctly moves the list

down.

● Fixed a bug where quickly hovering over inventory items and trying to interact with

other items would prevent the action from happening.

● Improved controller navigation on the Live News Ticker.

● Improved controller navigation on the Character Customisation screen.

● Fixed an issue where the Start Over button on the death screen was displaying the

incorrect text.

● Fixed a bug where some players reported their save files missing on opening the

game screen.

Audio:

● Fixed a bug where the radiation ambiance in badlands remained on when leaving the

biome.

● Fixed a bug where the hazard music would continue playing after dying and

respawning.

● Fixed a bug where eerie music was stuck permanently on at the game's start.

● Deconstructing sounds now stop as soon as deconstructing finishes.

● Tweaked maximum ranges of environmental assets that could be heard far away

from their source.

● Fixed various NPC dialogue conversations missing their voiceovers.

● Added new sounds when turning a Shield Generator on/off.

● Adjusted various creature sounds such as the Corapod area of effect and the

Brachylon Shaman channeling audio.

Visuals:

● Various improvements to effects and animations.

● Brachylon Shamans now channel Bloom Crystal energy into the World Forge.

● Updated the Security Baton’s effects to match the updated model.

● Updated the footstep effects in the Octomian base to match the metal ground.