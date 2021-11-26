Ver2.10.100 Black Friday 2021

Update Information
Encounters
・Black Friday 2021 The Chosen Ones: Antiquity
・Fateful Encounter: Black Friday 2021 The Chosen Ones: Antiquity (Paid, 1 Time Only) is available.
・Black Friday 2021 The Chosen Ones: Present
・Fateful Encounter: Black Friday 2021 The Chosen Ones: Present (Paid, 1 Time Only) is available.
・Black Friday 2021 The Chosen Ones: Future
・Fateful Encounter: Black Friday 2021 The Chosen Ones: Future (Paid, 1 Time Only) is available.
Campaign Information
・Chronos Stone Sale Information
・A limited time 4000 Chronos Stone package
▼Duration
November 26, 2021 3:00 (UTC) – November 30, 2021 14:59 (UTC)
*Can be purchased once
Identified Issue
・There are cases where the duration for the time limited 4,000 Chronos Stones' sale is displayed incorrectly
Correct: –11/30(UTC) x1
*The issue can be fixed by updating to version 2.10.100.
・There are cases where an effect in a specific scene in Melody's 3rd character quest doesn't disappear as it should.
Fixed the following issues
・After updating to version 2.10.100, there is an area that you will unintentionally be able to go to.
・Text and display issues.
・Other small bugs.
Check the in-game notices for more information.
