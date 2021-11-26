 Skip to content

ANOTHER EDEN update for 26 November 2021

Ver2.10.100 Black Friday 2021

Build 7780823

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Update Information

Encounters

・Black Friday 2021 The Chosen Ones: Antiquity

・Fateful Encounter: Black Friday 2021 The Chosen Ones: Antiquity (Paid, 1 Time Only) is available.

・Black Friday 2021 The Chosen Ones: Present

・Fateful Encounter: Black Friday 2021 The Chosen Ones: Present (Paid, 1 Time Only) is available.

・Black Friday 2021 The Chosen Ones: Future

・Fateful Encounter: Black Friday 2021 The Chosen Ones: Future (Paid, 1 Time Only) is available.

Campaign Information

・Chronos Stone Sale Information

　・A limited time 4000 Chronos Stone package

　▼Duration

　November 26, 2021 3:00 (UTC) – November 30, 2021 14:59 (UTC)

　*Can be purchased once

Identified Issue

・There are cases where the duration for the time limited 4,000 Chronos Stones' sale is displayed incorrectly

Correct: –11/30(UTC) x1

*The issue can be fixed by updating to version 2.10.100.

・There are cases where an effect in a specific scene in Melody's 3rd character quest doesn't disappear as it should.

Fixed the following issues

・After updating to version 2.10.100, there is an area that you will unintentionally be able to go to.

・Text and display issues.

・Other small bugs.

Check the in-game notices for more information.

