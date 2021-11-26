 Skip to content

My Time at Sandrock update for 26 November 2021

400k wishlist goal: 2 new romanceable characters UNLOCKED!

Howdy!

Jump for joy - two brand-new characters will make their appearance in Sandrock as romance candidates thanks to everyone’s support on Steam! 😍

The bachelor, Ernest, is an author from Atara, intrigued by Logan’s tale. The bachelorette, Jane, is a teacher returning home. What stories will they have to share if you get closer to them…?

There’s one final wishlist goal to aim for! If 100k more people wishlist My Time at Sandrock before Early Access starts (hopefully in early 2022!), then all eligible adults in town will become romanceable.

We can’t wait to share more new things coming to Sandrock with everyone. Keep an eye out for the November Dev Update later this week! 💇‍♀️✨

Wishlist it now for more features!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1084600/My_Time_at_Sandrock/

Catch up with us around the web for more Sandrock information:

Sandrock Instagram

Sandrock Twitter

Sandrock Facebook

Sandrock Official Website

