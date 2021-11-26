Update Notes - 11/26/2021: Tweaks and BUG Fixes of V1.0

Hello everyone!

In this update, we have fixed some glitches, adjusted and optimized some gameplay-wise designs in v1.0. We truly appreciate every piece of feedback and suggestions from you after the launch of v1.0. More adjustments and optimizations are testing internally. Please offer us a little more time to polish the v1.0 into a better one. Thank you all for your support!

--Gunfire Studio

Update Notes:

Monsters：

[Pole Monarch]:

Optimized visual warnings of boss's some skills to help players make full preparations.

Optimized the special effects of the vulnerable aura containers which the Pole Monarch absorbs the aura from.

Fixed the issue of frame drops in this battle.

Removed the ability of summoning monsters.

Optimized screen shake effect of some boss's skills.

Fixed an issue where the final phase could be bypassed.

*The adjustments in terms of win/loss judgement in the final phase are still under development. These adjustments will be gradually introduced in the next couple of updates. Thanks for your understanding.

Added the logbook entry of [Mutant Penguin] in [Mandrill Cavalry] .

The [Elite Mandrill Cavalry] will now stop charging if it encounters blocks.

Adjusted the DMG detection range of [Mutant Penguin] to be consistent with special effects.

Occult Scrolls:

Tweaked the drop rates of some scrolls.

Spiritual Blessings & Reincarnation:

Adjusted the challenges in [Reincarnation - Level 8].

Removed:"Monsters will rage and gain immunity to death upon taking lethal DMG. They will be defeated only when all monsters enter the rage phase."

Added:"Monsters will not leave immediately even if they have been defeated."

Rewards Adjustment: In addition to a golden goblet, a legendary scroll will also be granted after completing the challenge "Innumerable elite monsters are coming!"

Optimized: The area that can trigger challenge and the monster combinations related to the challenge event "Innumerable elite monsters are coming!" have been optimized.

Quantity Adjustment: Reduced the number of challenges in Act 1, and increased the number of challenges one would encounter in Act 3 & 4.

While carrying the blessing [Craftsman's Inheritor] and you reach the scroll limit, the stack-based scrolls in your backpack, such as [Dual-edge],[Veteran], etc., will not be replaced first.

Levels:

Added new routes in[Hyperborean Jokul - Stage 2].

The peddler in [Hyperborean Jokul] will sell Occult Scrolls to players now.

A golden goblet and a legendary scroll will be dropped after defeating the boss in [Duo Fjord].

[Peculiar Chests] will appear in [Hyperborean Jokul] now.

Anti-cheat：

Optimized anti-cheat system. Players can now report a cheating player via team information panel in the game.

Weapons：

Optimized firing special effects of some weapons.

Optimized firing animation of [Angelic Aura].

Optimized special effects occurred when players hit some barriers in [Hyperborean Jokul] with the weapon skill of [Poisonous Ghost].

UI：

Added an option which can adjust the method to display cursor with a controller. (L3 by default)

Added confirmation pop-up when attempting to return to the inn after beating the boss in [Duo Fjord].

Optimized special effects of corrupted golden goblet in [Hyperborean Jokul].

Hero：

Optimized visual feedback of [Qian Sui]'s secondary skill [Striking Punch].

Audio：

Optimized sound effects of some monsters spawn in [Hyperborean Jokul].

BUG Fixes：

Fixed some spots in [Hyperborean Jokul - Stage 1] that may cause players to get stuck.

Fixed an issue where players may get stuck at a portal in [Hyperborean Jokul - Stage 1].

Fixed a spot in [Longling Tomb - Stage 3] that may cause players to get stuck.

Fixed an issue where players may get stuck at a portal in [Duo Fjord - Stage 3].

Fixed an issue where monsters in [Duo Fjord - Stage 2] may not spawn.

Fixed an issue where the game may be muted after the victory over [Pole Monarch].

Fixed an issue where the monster [Jade Gunner] may keep moving at the same spot when they start to engage in a battle.

Fixed an issue where existing monsters in an area may stop performing any action if [Elite Thunderous Stalker] or [ICHTHYOSAURUS OFFSPRING] is alive.

Fixed an issue where the artillery shell cannot be picked up in the boss fight against [YORUHIME-MARU].

Fixed an issue where the pillars may not disappear after [Golem] is defeated.

Fixed an issue where teammates' audio may become abnormal when [Tao] has the ascension [Blade of Bloom] triggered.

Fixed an issue where teammates' audio may become abnormal when [Qing Yan] hit an enemy with his secondary skill.

Fixed an issue where the model of [Qian Sui]'s hands may be missing after he retracts [Tidal Aspis].

Fixed an issue where the ascension [Solid Shell] of [Qian Sui] may be invalid after getting knocked down and revived.

Fixed an issue where [Striking Punch] may be used twice at a time.

Fixed an issue where the ascension [Unfathomable Ocean] may not apply the bonus of max Shield to max HP when [Qian Sui] equips the scroll [Flesh and Bones].

Fixed an issue where the special effect for [Qian Sui]'s ascension [Wave-breaking Blow] may remain longer than intended.

Fixed an issue where [Icy Spear] may be unable to fire under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue where the projectiles of [Icy Spear] may abnormally be frozen in the air.

Fixed abnormal animation happened when [Ao Bai] starts to dual-wield both [Icy Spears].

Fixed an issue where [Icy Spear] may be enhanced by [Nimble], which is not intended.

Fixed an issue where [Icy Spear] may appear with the inscription "+80% accuracy & +80% stability, which is not intended.

Fixed an issue where [Deafening Mortar] may be unable to fire under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue where controllers may not vibrate while casting the weapon skill of [Deafening Mortar].

Fixed an issue where players may be unable to reload ammo when using a controller.

Fixed an issue where the weapon level couldn't be enhanced beyond +99.

Fixed an issue where the achievement "1-Life Clear" may not be unlocked under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue where the crosshair may abnormally display aim color without aiming at any target under certain circumstances.

Fixed an issue where gun comparison has Chinese characters instead of chosen language at a peddler/phantom peddler while using a controller.

Fixed abnormal behavior while saving keymapping options.

Fixed an issue where corrupted golden goblets may abnormally appear in Act 1-3 of daily challenges.

Follow us for the latest：

[Gunfire Reborn Twitter](twitter.com/GunfireReborn)

[Gunfire Reborn Discord](discord.gg/gunfire-reborn)

[Gunfire Reborn Reddit](reddit.com/r/GunfireReborn/)

[Gunfire Reborn Facebook](facebook.com/GunfireRebornOfficial/)

[Gunfire Reborn YouTube](youtube.com/channel/UCy_7YvlpG5o5zxXNTIcYh4w)