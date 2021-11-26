Update Notes - 11/26/2021: Tweaks and BUG Fixes of V1.0

Hello everyone!
In this update, we have fixed some glitches, adjusted and optimized some gameplay-wise designs in v1.0. We truly appreciate every piece of feedback and suggestions from you after the launch of v1.0. More adjustments and optimizations are testing internally. Please offer us a little more time to polish the v1.0 into a better one. Thank you all for your support!
--Gunfire Studio
Update Notes:
Monsters：
-
[Pole Monarch]:
-
Optimized visual warnings of boss's some skills to help players make full preparations.
-
Optimized the special effects of the vulnerable aura containers which the Pole Monarch absorbs the aura from.
-
Fixed the issue of frame drops in this battle.
-
Removed the ability of summoning monsters.
-
Optimized screen shake effect of some boss's skills.
-
Fixed an issue where the final phase could be bypassed.
*The adjustments in terms of win/loss judgement in the final phase are still under development. These adjustments will be gradually introduced in the next couple of updates. Thanks for your understanding.
- Added the logbook entry of [Mutant Penguin] in [Mandrill Cavalry] .
- The [Elite Mandrill Cavalry] will now stop charging if it encounters blocks.
- Adjusted the DMG detection range of [Mutant Penguin] to be consistent with special effects.
Occult Scrolls:
- Tweaked the drop rates of some scrolls.
Spiritual Blessings & Reincarnation:
-
Adjusted the challenges in [Reincarnation - Level 8].
-
Removed:"Monsters will rage and gain immunity to death upon taking lethal DMG. They will be defeated only when all monsters enter the rage phase."
-
Added:"Monsters will not leave immediately even if they have been defeated."
-
Rewards Adjustment: In addition to a golden goblet, a legendary scroll will also be granted after completing the challenge "Innumerable elite monsters are coming!"
-
Optimized: The area that can trigger challenge and the monster combinations related to the challenge event "Innumerable elite monsters are coming!" have been optimized.
-
Quantity Adjustment: Reduced the number of challenges in Act 1, and increased the number of challenges one would encounter in Act 3 & 4.
-
While carrying the blessing [Craftsman's Inheritor] and you reach the scroll limit, the stack-based scrolls in your backpack, such as [Dual-edge],[Veteran], etc., will not be replaced first.
Levels:
- Added new routes in[Hyperborean Jokul - Stage 2].
- The peddler in [Hyperborean Jokul] will sell Occult Scrolls to players now.
- A golden goblet and a legendary scroll will be dropped after defeating the boss in [Duo Fjord].
- [Peculiar Chests] will appear in [Hyperborean Jokul] now.
Anti-cheat：
- Optimized anti-cheat system. Players can now report a cheating player via team information panel in the game.
Weapons：
- Optimized firing special effects of some weapons.
- Optimized firing animation of [Angelic Aura].
- Optimized special effects occurred when players hit some barriers in [Hyperborean Jokul] with the weapon skill of [Poisonous Ghost].
UI：
- Added an option which can adjust the method to display cursor with a controller. (L3 by default)
- Added confirmation pop-up when attempting to return to the inn after beating the boss in [Duo Fjord].
- Optimized special effects of corrupted golden goblet in [Hyperborean Jokul].
Hero：
- Optimized visual feedback of [Qian Sui]'s secondary skill [Striking Punch].
Audio：
- Optimized sound effects of some monsters spawn in [Hyperborean Jokul].
BUG Fixes：
- Fixed some spots in [Hyperborean Jokul - Stage 1] that may cause players to get stuck.
- Fixed an issue where players may get stuck at a portal in [Hyperborean Jokul - Stage 1].
- Fixed a spot in [Longling Tomb - Stage 3] that may cause players to get stuck.
- Fixed an issue where players may get stuck at a portal in [Duo Fjord - Stage 3].
- Fixed an issue where monsters in [Duo Fjord - Stage 2] may not spawn.
- Fixed an issue where the game may be muted after the victory over [Pole Monarch].
- Fixed an issue where the monster [Jade Gunner] may keep moving at the same spot when they start to engage in a battle.
- Fixed an issue where existing monsters in an area may stop performing any action if [Elite Thunderous Stalker] or [ICHTHYOSAURUS OFFSPRING] is alive.
- Fixed an issue where the artillery shell cannot be picked up in the boss fight against [YORUHIME-MARU].
- Fixed an issue where the pillars may not disappear after [Golem] is defeated.
- Fixed an issue where teammates' audio may become abnormal when [Tao] has the ascension [Blade of Bloom] triggered.
- Fixed an issue where teammates' audio may become abnormal when [Qing Yan] hit an enemy with his secondary skill.
- Fixed an issue where the model of [Qian Sui]'s hands may be missing after he retracts [Tidal Aspis].
- Fixed an issue where the ascension [Solid Shell] of [Qian Sui] may be invalid after getting knocked down and revived.
- Fixed an issue where [Striking Punch] may be used twice at a time.
- Fixed an issue where the ascension [Unfathomable Ocean] may not apply the bonus of max Shield to max HP when [Qian Sui] equips the scroll [Flesh and Bones].
- Fixed an issue where the special effect for [Qian Sui]'s ascension [Wave-breaking Blow] may remain longer than intended.
- Fixed an issue where [Icy Spear] may be unable to fire under certain circumstances.
- Fixed an issue where the projectiles of [Icy Spear] may abnormally be frozen in the air.
- Fixed abnormal animation happened when [Ao Bai] starts to dual-wield both [Icy Spears].
- Fixed an issue where [Icy Spear] may be enhanced by [Nimble], which is not intended.
- Fixed an issue where [Icy Spear] may appear with the inscription "+80% accuracy & +80% stability, which is not intended.
- Fixed an issue where [Deafening Mortar] may be unable to fire under certain circumstances.
- Fixed an issue where controllers may not vibrate while casting the weapon skill of [Deafening Mortar].
- Fixed an issue where players may be unable to reload ammo when using a controller.
- Fixed an issue where the weapon level couldn't be enhanced beyond +99.
- Fixed an issue where the achievement "1-Life Clear" may not be unlocked under certain circumstances.
- Fixed an issue where the crosshair may abnormally display aim color without aiming at any target under certain circumstances.
- Fixed an issue where gun comparison has Chinese characters instead of chosen language at a peddler/phantom peddler while using a controller.
- Fixed abnormal behavior while saving keymapping options.
- Fixed an issue where corrupted golden goblets may abnormally appear in Act 1-3 of daily challenges.
Follow us for the latest：
[Gunfire Reborn Twitter](twitter.com/GunfireReborn)
[Gunfire Reborn Discord](discord.gg/gunfire-reborn)
[Gunfire Reborn Reddit](reddit.com/r/GunfireReborn/)
[Gunfire Reborn Facebook](facebook.com/GunfireRebornOfficial/)
[Gunfire Reborn YouTube](youtube.com/channel/UCy_7YvlpG5o5zxXNTIcYh4w)
Changed files in this update