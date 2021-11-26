 Skip to content

RoboLife-Days with Aino update for 26 November 2021

Its Aino's birthday & Language patch : Russian!

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Robolife has been release near half year, and today is Aino's birthday! Enjoy the cake! Aino!

Also now we have 10% off discount for Robolife. Do not miss it if you haven't play yet!

Also we add Russian to the game, hope player from Russia can enjoy the translation.

Illustrator：日津樹伶

https://twitter.com/hitsukirei

