Its Aino's birthday & Language patch : Russian!

Robolife has been release near half year, and today is Aino's birthday! Enjoy the cake! Aino!

Also now we have 10% off discount for Robolife. Do not miss it if you haven't play yet!

Also we add Russian to the game, hope player from Russia can enjoy the translation.

Illustrator：日津樹伶

https://twitter.com/hitsukirei

If you like our work

Come to our patreon and discord dicuss with us!

