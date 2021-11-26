This build has not been seen in a public branch.

📣 Announcement 🔥 HOTFIX on November 26, 2021

From 13:00 - 15:30 (+7 GMT) Thailand time

The team will update the problems detected in PATCH32 as follows.

• Fix status of the shrine icon blinking all the time.

• Improve the new MMR system to be able to find rooms faster.

Due to detecting problems, The team would like to make improvements during this time.

And will be compensating with "Pot of Greed" for all players, amount of 3 pots.

Players who check and find any bugs or other issues, can notify the team directly

via email hshssupport@ygg-cg.com By specifying the subject of your problem in the email header such as [Bug] [Lost Item] along with a picture or description of the problem.

Thank you

Home Sweet Home Team : Survive

📣 ประกาศปิด 🔥 HOTFIX ในวันที่ 26 พฤศจิกายน 2564

ตั้งแต่เวลา 13:00 น. -15:30 น.(+7 GMT) ตามเวลาประเทศไทย

ทีมงานจะทำการปิดปรับปรุงปัญหาที่ตรวจพบใน PATCH32 ดังนี้

• แก้ไขสถานะไอคอนพิธึกระพริบตลอดเวลา

• ปรับปรุงระบบ MMR ใหม่ให้สามมารถหาห้องได้เร็วยิ่งขึ้น

โดยปัญหาที่ตรวจพบ ทีมงานจะทำการปรับปรุงแก้ไขตามเวลาที่กำหนด

และจะมีการ ชดเชย ด้วย "หม้อละโมบ" ให้กับผู่เล่นทุกคน จำนวน 3 หม้อ

สำหรับผู้เล่นที่ตรวจสอบและพบบัคหรือปัญหาอื่นๆ สามารถแจ้งทีมงานได้โดยตรง

ผ่านทางช่องทางอีเมล์ hshssupport@ygg-cg.com โดยระบุหัวข้อปัญหาของท่านในหัวอีเมล์มาด้วย เช่น [บัค] [ไอเทมหาย] พร้อมทั้งแนบรูปหรือรายละเอียดของปัญหาเข้ามาด้วย

ขอบคุณค่ะ

ทีมงาน Home Sweet Home : Survive