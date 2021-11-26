Star Age: Space Combat is now availiable for PC!

I am proud to announce that Star Age: Space Combat is now available on Steam Early Access. Players on PC can head on over to Steam and purchase the game.

While the vast majority of work on the game was by a single developer (me), it takes a village for even one person to get a game out the door. I'd like to thank my friends for playtesting and providing valuable feedback on early builds. The game would not have been playable without their honest and timely critiques.

This project would not have gotten off the ground without accommodations from my day job at Kin + Carta. They gave me the time off to focus on the game and get it finished. I know many other indie developers don't have the privilege to take months off and focus on their passion project. It was sorely needed, and the results speak for themselves. I'd like to thank all of my coworkers who helped make it happen.

I'd also like to thank the contractors who pitched in on Solar Command, the studio's previous project, and provided encouragement throughout the development of Star Age. I sincerely hope that this game is the first of many from Galactic Games.

Lastly, I could not have done this without the support of my immediate family. I could not have gotten the game completed without a stable home environment to work in.

This Early Access release is only the beginning. I'll be spending whatever time I can spare updating the game and turning it into a memorable experience. I hope that some of you will enjoy playing the game with friends and family, even in its current state. If you're looking for people to play with, hop on the Discord server and just ask. I'd be happy to play a round.

Fly safe out there!

Praneet Sahgal

CEO of Galactic Games