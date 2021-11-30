Patch Notes 2.2 - Holiday Content

NEW FEATURES

REASSEMBLE CAMPAIGN AND AVENGERS INITIATIVE

MULTIPLAYER AND MATCHMAKING

ART AND ANIMATION

USER INTERFACE

COMBAT

GEAR, REWARDS, AND CHALLENGES

Tachyon Surge Perk – We heard your feedback regarding the change to this perk and wanted to share more information regarding it. The term “Status Damage” is intended to reference the amount of status build up that an attack would inflict when dealing damage to a target, not the actual amount of damage dealt. Shortly after the Tachyon Surge perk was released, we identified an issue where it was applying a 20-second buff that gave both a 50% bonus to status build up and 50% increased damage. This made it overpowered when compared to things like heroic buffs, skills, and other gear perks so we took steps to fix that error. To help alleviate some of this frustration, we are bringing back the damage buff, but reducing the overall buff duration to 10 seconds.

Ms. Marvel Perk Changes:

Stormranger's Regalia and Stormranger's Adornments - Replaced the Jarvis Barrier perk with Embiggen Impulse increasing stun damage while Embiggen’d.

Marvelous Regalia - Replaced the generic regen perk with Valorous Spirit, increasing Allies crit damage when affected by Team Spirit.

Stormranger's Coat of Arms, Stormranger's Crest, Marvelous Armaments, and Marvelous Body Armor. Replaced the generic regen perk with Support Empowerment, giving a moderate chance to gain an intrinsic burst when activating Team Spirit.

Stormranger's Body Armor - Replaces both generic regen perks with Embiggen Blessing (increases crit chance while Embiggen’d) and Polymorph Reserve (increases Ms. Marvel’s max intrinsic energy).

Marvelous Nega Bands and Marvelous Clasps - Replaced Jarvis Barrier perk with Polymorphic Superiority, increasing damage from Morning Star and Palm Strike attacks.

Captain America Perk Changes:

Helm of the Super Soldier and Safeguard of the Super Soldier. Replaced the generic regen perk for Brooklyn Brawler Quake, increasing stun damage while Brooklyn Brawler is active. Replaced Rally Cry Extender with Brooklyn Brawler Breaker, increasing its damage.

Rampart of the Nomad. Replaced generic regen perk with Eagle's Cry, increasing Rally Cry duration.

Legendary Stabilizer of the Super Soldier and Conduit of the Super Soldier

Stabilizer: replaced Captain’s Combo with Powered Precision, which increases Powered ranged crit chance.

Conduit: replaced Captain’s Combo with Powered Precision, which increases Powered ranged crit chance. Also replaced Defender's Charge with Rally Cry Boon, which increases crit chance of all heroes affected by Rally Cry.

The Exotic version of Stabilizer of the Super Soldier did not undergo these changes, and retains Captain's Combo.

Iron Man Perk Changes:

Superior Mark XV Bastion. Replaced Jarvis Barrier perk with Skyguard Reprieve, which grants intrinsic energy on picking up health packs. Replaced Overcharge Recovery with Restoration Beam, which makes enemies defeated with your standard Unibeam drop health packs.

Centurion's Mark XV Doom Fists and Centurion's Mark XIII Muon Gloves. Replaced weapon rate of fire increase perk with Skyguard Dynamo, granting bonus Intrinsic energy when picking up heroic orbs.

Centurion's Mark XV R.T. Node and Centurion's Mark XIII Muon Ray. Replaced missile rate of fire increase perk with Overcharge Breaker, increasing further all damage while overcharged.

Thor Perk Changes:

Armor of Asgard's Scion. Replaced Jarvis Barrier perk with Odinforce Recovery, increasing health regen drastically while Odinforce is active.

Replaced Extended Evade with Warrior's Fury Impulse, increasing all stun damage while Warrior’s Fury is active.

Cincture of Asgard's Scion. Replaced Jarvis Barrier perk with Aesir's Blitz, increasing Unarmed damage by 30%.

Girdle of the Thunderer.

Replaced Odinforce regen perk that was not activating on all attacks with Odin's Flight, which increases Odinforce regeneration while flying.

Hilt of Asgard's Scion.

Replaced Odin's Flight with Eitri's Breaker, which increases Hammer damage when used in Melee.

Black Widow Perk Changes:

Natalia's Cloak and Natalia's Embrace.

Replaced Jarvis Barrier perk with Stealth Amplifier, increasing status buildup while invisible.

Red Room Uniform and Red Room Corset.

Replaced Extended Evade for Stealth Recovery, drastically increasing health regen while invisible.

Replaced Dazed Immunity for Leeching Strike, which heals a very small portion of max health on attack.

Natasha's Coil and Natasha's Ribbon.

Natasha’s Ribbon: Replaced generic Heroic regen perk for Leeching Strike.

Natasha's Coil: replaced both generic Heroic regen perks for Leeching Strike and Arsenal Blessing, increasing weapon critical chance.

Red Room Grasps.

Replaced Jarvis Barrier perk with Infiltrator's Vengeance, which gives a chance on defeating any enemy to drop an Intrinsic orb.

Kate’s Shroud Effector perk description now properly displays the missing percent symbol—the perk gives 30% reduced damage, where before it incorrectly said it gave 30 reduced damage.

Hawkeye’s Iconic Outfit is now obtained by completing his Iconic/Heroic Mission Chain rather than through the Future Imperfect Operation. If you already have the Outfit, it will remain in your collection unaffected.

The Counter Extension perk works correctly and extends the duration of the debuff that is applied to enemies after a successful parry.

Ms. Marvel’s Polymorphic Disruptor, Reprieve, and Dynamo Perks now correctly drop Intrinsic orbs, health packs, and Heroic orbs respectively.

Iron Man’s Skyguard Reprieve and Skyguard Dynamo Perks now correctly grant Intrinsic Energy when collecting health packs and Heroic orbs, respectively.

When playing Black Panther, a Strike Team member who is also playing Black Panther can no longer complete Challenge Card missions for you.

Thor’s Asgard’s Privilege Perk now properly grants Willpower when Overcharged.

Ms. Marvel’s Polymorphic Spark now properly grants Heroic charge rate while Polymorph is active.

Fixed an issue that was unintentionally reducing Hulkbuster damage.

Fixed issues with several perks wherein the displayed value of the damage bonus or rate of fire bonus was not being applied correctly.

Perks that were affected by this issue and are now fixed are Bunker Buster Missiles, Hyper Flux Lasers, Skyguard Dominion, Polymorphic Superiority, Armory Rush, Archer’s Rush, and Accelerated Muon Repulsors.

Fixed the issue preventing Hawkeye’s Hivemind Sword with Plasma Split Shot Arrows from working.

Removed the Sonic Status effect from being applied via some of Captain Americas Heroic and Intrinsic attacks. Sorry Cap mains.

Challenge Card progress now correctly carries over between Xbox and Windows PC versions.