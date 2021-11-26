Patch 0.2: Attic Level Expansion, Save System Changes, New Skins

Hi there, yolks!

Welcome to our first expansive patch update, 0.2. From new challenging areas in the Attic level to free default skins for your egghead, this update should have you scrambling back to the egg carton.

Patch 0.2

New Features 🤩

2 new challenge sections within the Attic

New default skins for your egg

New collectible skins! Keep your eyes peeled for: _

🦃Turkey Egg Costume

🏳️‍🌈Pride Egg Costume

🤵Egg in Suit Costume

🔎Transparent Skin

_



I'd watch out for that spiky spider egg if I were you...

Bug Fixes & Adjustments 🐞

Unfortunately, with more content comes growing pains. In order to set up a proper foundation for this and future updates to YOLKED levels, we had to adopt a new save filing system in this patch. This means that your save file and checkpoint data up until this point will be lost.

That being said, this will be the only time in which an update will result in a lost save file. And those new collectible skins we’ve mentioned? You just might find them in the previous Kitchen and Attic areas! 👀 Thank you for bearing with us as we improve YOLKED and its system!

1. Quality of Life Adjustments

Game now autosaves when a checkpoint is acquired

Game now pauses when a controller disconnects

Game now pauses when the game window is not in focus

Cursor is now hidden when playing with the controller

Decreased difficulty of carousel cage jumps

Added prompts to self-destruct when egg becomes stuck

2. Longevity Updates

Updated United engine to a more stable version

Save files are now encrypted

🥚Previous save files will be lost upon this update only. Future updates to the save filing system will not remove player progress.

3. Bug Fixes