Game Update 23

The game now has an auto fire button, which allows you to keep firing without entering the slow focus mode. And like the other keys, it's mappable (hope this is a real English word lol).

The other added feature is Extend. Now you are rewarded with an extra life. The extend isn't score based like most shmups, but comes as a reward drop item at the start of stage 5, as long as you are playing normal difficulty or above. So, just survive till stage 5 and you'll get it.

As for the optimization project, it's not done yet, still needs a lot of work since it will include more graphic settings for those with high end PCs. However, this update includes a little optimization and I hope it shows some results.

Shinu Real Arts