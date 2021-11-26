Update 1.11 Operation: Warlord - Hotfix #2

Howdy!

As we mentioned in our Hotfix #1 post, thank you - each and every one of you - for being here with us. Here’s a small update on where we’re at right now:

🖥️ Steam players: we are releasing a second hotfix today so be sure to update your game when you see that option available.

🎮 Console players: we hear you, we really do. We’ll share more information about Operation: Warlord on consoles when we have everything nailed down. Fresh patch notes will be available once that update starts to roll out.

At a more general level: our aim here on the communications team these days (which includes folks working in community, support, and with content creators) is to strive towards transparency. It’s not possible to share all the details about everything - game development has its quirks, after all - but being open with you all is important to us.

Constructive feedback collected through our support team and through our social channels does make its way back to the team working on Insurgency: Sandstorm. With all that, here’s what’s in the Steam Hotfix #2.

RESOLVED ISSUES

Fixed a crash that could occur when AI interacted with objects on community servers.

Fixed an issue where players were getting kicked from servers due to an EAC issue.

Fixed an issue where the Balaclava cosmetic would float above the character in-game when equipped along with headgear.

Fixed an issue where the party leader was unable to kick party members.

Fixed an issue where the Combat Glasses colour variations did not change colours in the Customization menu.

Moved the “Pre-Order Content,” which contained the Peacemaker and Warlord gear sets, under the Gear Sets section in the in-game store.

AI teammates in co-op modes now use the bBots setting to be in line with pre-1.11 behaviour.

Fixed an issue where the new Domination classes were not appearing in the Loadouts menu.

Fixed lighting issues on Outskirts and Hideout.

KNOWN ISSUES

These come to us internally as we continue to playtest Insurgency: Sandstorm on the regular, but also from players who create tickets with our support team. We cannot guarantee that all of these issues will be fixed in future updates as we continuously adjust priorities throughout development.