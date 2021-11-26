Update 1.11 Operation: Warlord - Hotfix #2

Howdy!
As we mentioned in our Hotfix #1 post, thank you - each and every one of you - for being here with us. Here’s a small update on where we’re at right now:
🖥️ Steam players: we are releasing a second hotfix today so be sure to update your game when you see that option available.
🎮 Console players: we hear you, we really do. We’ll share more information about Operation: Warlord on consoles when we have everything nailed down. Fresh patch notes will be available once that update starts to roll out.
At a more general level: our aim here on the communications team these days (which includes folks working in community, support, and with content creators) is to strive towards transparency. It’s not possible to share all the details about everything - game development has its quirks, after all - but being open with you all is important to us.
Constructive feedback collected through our support team and through our social channels does make its way back to the team working on Insurgency: Sandstorm. With all that, here’s what’s in the Steam Hotfix #2.
RESOLVED ISSUES
- Fixed a crash that could occur when AI interacted with objects on community servers.
- Fixed an issue where players were getting kicked from servers due to an EAC issue.
- Fixed an issue where the Balaclava cosmetic would float above the character in-game when equipped along with headgear.
- Fixed an issue where the party leader was unable to kick party members.
- Fixed an issue where the Combat Glasses colour variations did not change colours in the Customization menu.
- Moved the “Pre-Order Content,” which contained the Peacemaker and Warlord gear sets, under the Gear Sets section in the in-game store.
- AI teammates in co-op modes now use the bBots setting to be in line with pre-1.11 behaviour.
- Fixed an issue where the new Domination classes were not appearing in the Loadouts menu.
- Fixed lighting issues on Outskirts and Hideout.
KNOWN ISSUES
These come to us internally as we continue to playtest Insurgency: Sandstorm on the regular, but also from players who create tickets with our support team. We cannot guarantee that all of these issues will be fixed in future updates as we continuously adjust priorities throughout development.
- While the Autocannon strafe fix was implemented per the game’s original design, we have heard your feedback. The design team is looking into how to improve the Commander class’ gameplay features in later updates.
- There is an issue where the T-Shirt Frayed (part of the Dissident gear set) is missing the colour variations and currently only showing the blue option.
- There is an issue where the P90 default texture is not applied to all optics and upgrades.
- There is an issue with fire support being blocked from reaching its coordinates and detonating in the air occurring on multiple maps.
- There are issues where players can clip and hide inside rocks on Crossing - reports (do them here!) would be greatly appreciated so we can fix these exploits.
- There is an issue where the POLICE badge is missing from the Urban Warden torso cosmetic.
- There is an issue where the PMC bottom and Internal Affairs shirt do not morph well.
- There is a Security spawn stacking issue on Gap Ambush.
- There is an issue with bomber drone audio.
- There is an issue where the dropped magazine from the Vector is the incorrect model.
- There is an issue where it is not possible to equip the Extended Magazine upgrade on the Aug A3 in the Firing Range.
- There is an issue where a team kill on the VIP will award the friendly player 100 points.
- There is an audio issue when attempting to go prone in the water.
- There is an issue where the weapon model will disappear in the Loadout screen if the selection is double clicked.
- There is an issue where there are multiple voice lines that are missing.
- There is an issue where the projectiles are invisible when reloading any weapon with the Buckshot Launcher equipped.
- There is an issue where the 2x-1x Holographic and 2x-1x Kobra optics are inconsistent in size.
Changed files in this update