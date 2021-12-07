 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Silver Whistle update for 7 December 2021

Update after one year

Share · View all patches · Build 7779964 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Dear All,

I am Mr.H, after I first released the game years ago, I got lots of suggest and comment. Since I am not familiar to use RMMV, I change to learn to use Unity.

At the same time, I update the UI icon and delete the maze. Since I am still learning, the changing of language need to uninstall and install in steam. Also the Steam achievement are not used now.

Sorry that while I start to work and don't have much time to update the game.

Finally, my new game "金斧偶像金小萱GoldenAxeIdol" are making and the store page are opened.

Hope I can make a better game to everyone.

Best regard.

Changed files in this update

漠銀之音 Content Depot 1265171
  • Loading history…
漠銀之音 Depot_chinese Depot 1265172
  • Loading history…
漠銀之音 Depot_japan Depot 1265173
  • Loading history…
簡中測試 Depot 1265174
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.