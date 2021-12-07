Dear All,
I am Mr.H, after I first released the game years ago, I got lots of suggest and comment. Since I am not familiar to use RMMV, I change to learn to use Unity.
At the same time, I update the UI icon and delete the maze. Since I am still learning, the changing of language need to uninstall and install in steam. Also the Steam achievement are not used now.
Sorry that while I start to work and don't have much time to update the game.
Finally, my new game "金斧偶像金小萱GoldenAxeIdol" are making and the store page are opened.
Hope I can make a better game to everyone.
Best regard.
Silver Whistle update for 7 December 2021
Update after one year
Dear All,
