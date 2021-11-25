Patch v1.1.0

Have you heard about very special Mushrooms growing in the underworld? You may have found one and experienced something magnificent...

For those of you who did, you can now enable special effect from the game settings and play the whole game in that style. Next to that, you can also access Gore level setting to make your adventures even more messy (or less for that matter).

If you haven't found it yet, good luck! ːcc_candleː

Other fixes and updates:

Local Level browser added to play local levels which you shared with others manually without using Steam. That way you don't have to run them through level editor.

Secret Level score is now added to overall score. If you've finished the Secret Level already, score will be automatically updated after starting the game.

Level editor is now showing tool bar in the right order

Level editor level browser is properly showing only .map files now.

Plenty of missing / invalid / wrong tiles fixed

Some objects that kept moving on pause are fixed

E1L03 - Added escape route to the spikes on the bottom left corner.

E3L03 & E3L04 - Backgrounds updated

Skeleton collision adjustment

Possessed Trap fixed - it can be blocked by pushing objects over it and collision position fixed.

Knife Thrower hand will hurt you now if you stand next to when it throws knife.

House wall faces will properly damage you now

When opening Status screen on Custom levels it will show only available challenges

Zombies rising from the ground can be smashed with the pushing block now

Happy Monster Bashing! ːCotcSkullː