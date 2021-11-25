Patch 1.03 - Bug fixes from full release volume 3

This patch brings some new bug fixes, spiral stairs, reworked kitchen menu popup and improved hotel room pricing!

You can buy spiral stairs in the shop under the special tab. They only take 2x4 space and look really nice positioned next to a wall.

New reworked kitchen menu brings many new improvements. It is much more organized, there is a list of all items on the menu and there is a quick way of selecting and deselecting certain types of food which is super useful for quests.

I listened to your feedback and I increased the revenue from hotel rooms to where it was before, but you will have to have a 5 star room to achieve that. Let me know how you feel about the new prices!

Below is the list of bugs fixed:

Chef which has a double soup trait will not get stuck

Dishes should not stay floating on upper floors

Supply barrels will refill everything even if you don't have enough money

Fixed one of the quests giving a huge number if you don't sell any drinks for a day

Localization fixes

Let me know in the comments if you have any more bugs that are annoying :) I will not do any more updates for the next week or two because I will be focusing on new things and reworking the AI logic a bit since it's pretty rough. Thanks so much for playing the game and leaving amazing feedback!