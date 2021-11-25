Patch 1.0.4.32

Thanksgiving Celebration

Happy Thanksgiving! We are thankful for every member of the Gridiron community!

Log in to Gridiron between now and Sunday to unlock the Turkey Hat cosmetic! People who have been with us since last Thanksgiving and already own the Turkey Hat will get the GOLDEN Turkey Hat!

We are also running a sale on both Prestige and G Coin items in the Gridiron shop until Sunday!

General Changes

Players can now type in chat during QB voting and the endgame screen.

Bug Fixes