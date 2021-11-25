Tiny Update

Hello!

A quick update to fix an issue with the checkpoint's best times. Using the level quick restart right after a checkpoint was messing up the order the checkpoints were recorded. This is now fixed!

In case you think one of the times in your checkpoint list is looking suspicious, or if you have experienced the bug, you can press Control+R at the beginning of the level (Before pressing starting the level). This will delete all your checkpoint times for this level, allowing you to start fresh.

I have also moved a bit down a hitbox below the flippers, in some cases, the ball was touching it and was being killed for no real reason (unfair!). This adjustment should fix the issue, but if you experience this bug after this update, please let me know.

And that's it for now! Be sure to check your ranking in the new leaderboards (Normal mode, B-Roll mode, and Full-Game mode).

Also, not that I care too much, but you can nominate the game for the Steam Awards, you can choose whatever you want :)

And a little reminder that a positive review on the store page is mega helpful, I would really appreciate it if you take the time to post one <3

Thanks a lot!

Michael.