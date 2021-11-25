New Arena: Rooftop, Hands, Arms and Distance Grab updated

New Arena: Rooftop

We want to thank everyone who voted and helped us to choose this Arena! Here it is — the Rooftop inspired by our favorite Christmas movie.

This half-destroyed skyscraper with an open roof area will add DIEHARD vibes to your daily Hard Bullet doze.

Threw enemies from the top and be carefull not to fall off the roof yourself!

We will continue to work on this location and restart a Voting on our Discord soon with new cool map ideas to choose from!

Player Arms Reworked (again)



We've pushed a lot of Player Body updates during last weeks and will continue to work on it further. Here are some important new things coming with today's update:

Greately improved two-handed firearms handling. Now it's more comfortable to aim and turn when holding big guns like rifles and shotguns. Small ones handle better too.

Melee Weapons are more responsive, hits and cuts are stronger.

Removed all situations when meele could stuck in the air after hit with another weapons.

Improved Grab and Distance Pull

Spear-like weapons won't collide with your body or stuck in your legs when you pulling them from a distance.



When jumping into your hand, weapons will be pulled by the middle part of a handle, removing situations when they were grabbed by the very end resulting in akward hand poses.



This Arms Update and new Rooftop arena may bring some bugs and issues, so please, leave your feedback on Forums and Discord so we can fix them like we usually do!

Other Improvements on Arenas

Sandbox Changes

Custom Ammo and Welding Tool moved closer to the Melee weapons for better access to them.

and moved closer to the Melee weapons for better access to them. Enemy Generator moved closer to the center of the area so large puppets won't get into some Sandbox Presets.

Armory Doors



Brought back automatic doors to the Armories on Arenas. This will improve performance on all systems.

We also made various small visual improvements and optimization on Baths, Market and Kowloon arenas.

Other Changes & Improvements

Removed situations when pulled weapon moved slower than player and could not reach the hand.

Firearms won't push player when holding them with both hands.

Fixed: Hand gets unresponsive and pose stucks after releasing a weapon or a body part.

Fixed: Low jump when holding an enemy body.

Fixed: Inner organs popping out with red artifacts after fast dismemberment.

Fixed: Artifical turn speed bug.

Temporal Limitations

We tried our best but still not all features are here yet. Here is a list of most noticable. They arrive rewoked and improved — some are almost here, others will take time.

Removed real-time shadows.

Removed Waves spawner, only Endless now.

Lack of sounds.

No Destructions.

Basic Enemy AI.

Inserted mags are not physical.

Honorable Creations

Death Tunnel by Walk The Plank



Knife Bag by Fudgy



Spike Field by Nelson Galactico VR



