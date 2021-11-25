 Skip to content

Elephantasy update for 25 November 2021

Elephantasy Update v1.8

Build 7779372 · Last edited by Wendy

Hey everyone! It's been a while since the last substantial update! This one isn't too impressive, but there are a few fun easter eggs that have been added, and a small change to the final boss to make it easier to complete the game generally. Enjoy, and as always, let me know if you have any issues!

​​Elephantasy v1.8:

​- Updated file format of the game executable to avoid being falsely flagged as malware; this has been an issue for some of my other games on itch.io, so I figured I'd make the change here as well, just to be safe.

​- Changed final encounter to only have 2 phases unless you have 100% completion gem-wise. This should allow casual players to more easily complete the game.

​- Added easter egg with Snorri on Friday nights.

​- Added visual changes to the game for Halloween, Xmas, & New Years.

​- Added visual changes to the game for the game's "birthday" and my birthday.

