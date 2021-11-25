Patch 1.4 has arrived! Bug fixes and lots of quality of life changes!

Hiya, fighters!

Huge thanks to everyone who bought the game, this has been a passion project for years so seeing people having a blast playing it and appreciating all our hard work brings a tear to my eye. Similarly, thank you to everyone who leaves feedback on the forums! We couldn’t have delivered the changes - like this patch - without you!

Speaking of 1.4 patch - this is a juicy one, and will hopefully elevate Okinawa Rush to the next level!

You can read the full changelog below:

👊 We’ve addressed several issues pertaining to difficulty.

👊 Upon playing the prologue area for the first time, the difficulty will be set to easy (this was an issue if the player chose Arcade mode first).

👊 Mode select screen will now show a timer on Arcade mode and we have revamped the graphics to more clearly communicate that you’re going into hard mode.

👊 We’ve added left/right arrows on the stage select screen to improve clarity.

👊 Sometimes in life you need a helping hand and Okinawa Rush is no different so now when you die, you will receive tips on how to avoid this type of death in the future.

👊 There was a rare issue where Oniboss would sometimes fly through the ceiling while yelling “I must go, my people need me”... or maybe I imagined that last part. Anyway, it’s fixed now.

👊 We’ve improved the flow of 4B (the 2nd cog no longer requires all eggs to be smashed).

Well, that’s it for today’s patch notes. All that’s left is to once again extend a big thank you to everyone who’s played Oki - you rock! We’ll see you next time and remember,

Stay fighting, brave warriors!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/777670/Okinawa_Rush/