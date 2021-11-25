X4: Tides of Avarice - Egosoft reveals next chapter of X4 space saga

Third expansion for X4: Foundations to be released in Q1 2022

Extraordinary new ships, new economy and gameplay elements will surprise X4 players

Captivating new stories will challenge the perception of social order and justice in the X universe

Extensive free 5.00 update to feature a series of new capital ships, numerous new interiors, and AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution (FSR)

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1701060/

EGOSOFT today unveils the next chapter in its long-running space simulation franchise. X4: Tides of Avarice is the third expansion for the latest game in the series, X4: Foundations. X4: Tides of Avarice will be released for PC (Windows, Linux) in the first quarter of 2022.

Meet new factions and experience their stories

Encountering and interacting with previously unknown, lawless pirate and scavenger factions, will challenge your perception of social order and justice in the X universe. In new sectors and dangerous regions, you will not only discover new ships and stations, but also encounter stellar phenomena that will significantly influence your plans and actions. What is it all about, and who are the mysterious manipulators that have learned to master a rare and vital resource? Your journey will lead you towards the answers. Set out and discover a new chapter of X4: Foundations.

Let new ships terrify and enchant you at the same time

Roam through the Windfall and Avarice systems, and discover numerous new ships from the pirate and scavenger factions of X4: Tides of Avarice. Among other new ships, you can look forward to the following highlights:

The Erlking , a terrifying pirate battleship with an experimental and unusual energy source, has been developed over many years by the Riptide Rakers, at great cost to their resources and lives, in a desperate attempt to take advantage of stellar phenomena in the Avarice system. In X4: Tides of Avarice, you will find out more about these curious events, while you upgrade the Erlking using research and resources acquired during your adventure.

The Astrid, an incredibly lavish and luxurious yacht, projects wealth and importance. Owned by the CEO of the Northriver Company, Brantlee Northriver, it is rumoured to be the fastest ship in the galaxy. With its sleek design, the Astrid is a ship unlike anything you've ever come across in the X universe. What mysteries might it hold? Salvage shipwrecks to recycle resources

Have you ever come across a shipwreck and wished you could use it in a profitable way? In the Avarice system, the Riptide Rakers, a loosely organised group of scavengers and traders, have developed the means to salvage wrecks and use them in production. Either tow the wreck with one of the new tug ships, or dismantle the wreck right where you found it using a new deconstruction ship. Once you've reached a station equipped with a recycling module, watch your scrap metal turn into building resources.

X4: Foundations 5.00 Update

X4: Tides of Avarice is released at the same time as the extensive, free 5.00 update for X4: Foundations, which expands and improves the base game in several ways. The 5.00 update introduces a series of new capital ships. These ships have been re-imagined, and a new fleet of improved models will now be on sale in various shipyards. Several factions in the game will gradually start using these new and improved ships. The 5.00 update will also bring AMD FidelityFX™ Super Resolution (FSR) to X4: Foundations, using a collection of cutting-edge upscaling technologies to boost performance.

Further details about X4: Tides of Avarice, as well as the 5.00 update for X4: Foundations, will be released over the next few months as we get closer to the release date. X4: Tides of Avarice is now listed on Steam and can be added to players' wish-lists.

