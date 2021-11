This build has not been seen in a public branch.

[h3]Hello Birders!

Since yesterday you can choose your nominees for the Steam Awards! Let's help Wingspan to win an award in the Labor of Love category, granted to older titles that are still lovingly supported by their creators. Because, as you may know, there’s still a lot of news ahead which you’ll hear in the birdsongs pretty soon. ;)

The first vote runs until December 1, 2021. You can do it above ːsteamthisː