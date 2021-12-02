Backbone: Post Localisation Patch #1

Hello friends,

We released a small patch to improve our visual accessibility in the title screen and pause menu. It adds a simple highlighting box around menu items, the selection of which was difficult to see on previous builds.

We also added a toggle to the language switching option as некоторые игроки случайно нажимали кнопку переключения....oops sorry, I mean, some players were accidentally pressing the language switching button by mistake and not knowing what was happening or how to switch it back.

We also addressed some of the bugs and quirks our players were reporting.

Thanks for playing!