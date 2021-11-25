UPDATE 1 - Performance increase for lower-end PCs

Hey there everyone!
Spectrolite is out for a week now, so go grab it if you haven't already!
I hope you guys find the game exciting, and in the meantime we are still working very hard to make your experience even more enjoyable by bringing you UPDATE 1 of Spectrolite with major performance increase for lower-end PCs.
We added more graphics options, such as a Very Low graphics preset, Resolution Scaling and Level of Detail Scaling sliders to have even more control over your settings.
See the detailed changelog of UPDATE 1 here:
PERFORMANCE
- Added Very Low graphics preset
- Added Resolution Scale slider
- Added Level of Detail slider
- Adjusted lights in Sunstone final building for better performance
- Adjusted particles in Sunstone final building for better performance
VARIOUS CHANGES
Added values to sliders in the menu
Added LiveSplit support
Adjusted checkpoint particle spawns
Adjusted the bass of Specter sound effects
Fixed rubble particle color
Added new yellow lamps on Sunstone
Added new objects around Sunstone smoke poster
Fixed reflection issues on Sunstone buildings
Fixed lighting issue on Sunstone end portal
Fixed issue where you couldn't jump at the end of the big slide on Sunstone
Adjusted Sun position on Kyanite
Removed Moonstone skip to the end
Fixed reflection issues on Moonstone
Adjusted a vase collision on Moonstone
Fixed not looping rain sound on Moonstone
Fixed overlapping pillar on Serpentine
Adjusted volume of Spectrolite soundtrack
Adjusted Spectrolite spinning tower checkpoint
Fixed lighting issue on a building on Spectrolite
Changed the color of a poster to white on Spectrolite
Fixed reflection issues on Spectrolite glass bridges
Fixed deload issue with a broken brige on Spectrolite
