UPDATE 1 - Performance increase for lower-end PCs

Hey there everyone!

Spectrolite is out for a week now, so go grab it if you haven't already!

I hope you guys find the game exciting, and in the meantime we are still working very hard to make your experience even more enjoyable by bringing you UPDATE 1 of Spectrolite with major performance increase for lower-end PCs.

We added more graphics options, such as a Very Low graphics preset, Resolution Scaling and Level of Detail Scaling sliders to have even more control over your settings.

See the detailed changelog of UPDATE 1 here:

PERFORMANCE

Added Very Low graphics preset

Added Resolution Scale slider

Added Level of Detail slider

Adjusted lights in Sunstone final building for better performance

Adjusted particles in Sunstone final building for better performance

VARIOUS CHANGES

Added values to sliders in the menu

Added LiveSplit support

Adjusted checkpoint particle spawns

Adjusted the bass of Specter sound effects

Fixed rubble particle color

Added new yellow lamps on Sunstone

Added new objects around Sunstone smoke poster

Fixed reflection issues on Sunstone buildings

Fixed lighting issue on Sunstone end portal

Fixed issue where you couldn't jump at the end of the big slide on Sunstone

Adjusted Sun position on Kyanite

Removed Moonstone skip to the end

Fixed reflection issues on Moonstone

Adjusted a vase collision on Moonstone

Fixed not looping rain sound on Moonstone

Fixed overlapping pillar on Serpentine

Adjusted volume of Spectrolite soundtrack

Adjusted Spectrolite spinning tower checkpoint

Fixed lighting issue on a building on Spectrolite

Changed the color of a poster to white on Spectrolite

Fixed reflection issues on Spectrolite glass bridges

Fixed deload issue with a broken brige on Spectrolite

