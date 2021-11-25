 Skip to content

Spectrolite update for 25 November 2021

UPDATE 1 - Performance increase for lower-end PCs

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey there everyone!

Spectrolite is out for a week now, so go grab it if you haven't already!

I hope you guys find the game exciting, and in the meantime we are still working very hard to make your experience even more enjoyable by bringing you UPDATE 1 of Spectrolite with major performance increase for lower-end PCs.

We added more graphics options, such as a Very Low graphics preset, Resolution Scaling and Level of Detail Scaling sliders to have even more control over your settings.

See the detailed changelog of UPDATE 1 here:

PERFORMANCE

  • Added Very Low graphics preset
  • Added Resolution Scale slider
  • Added Level of Detail slider
  • Adjusted lights in Sunstone final building for better performance
  • Adjusted particles in Sunstone final building for better performance

VARIOUS CHANGES

  • Added values to sliders in the menu

  • Added LiveSplit support

  • Adjusted checkpoint particle spawns

  • Adjusted the bass of Specter sound effects

  • Fixed rubble particle color

  • Added new yellow lamps on Sunstone

  • Added new objects around Sunstone smoke poster

  • Fixed reflection issues on Sunstone buildings

  • Fixed lighting issue on Sunstone end portal

  • Fixed issue where you couldn't jump at the end of the big slide on Sunstone

  • Adjusted Sun position on Kyanite

  • Removed Moonstone skip to the end

  • Fixed reflection issues on Moonstone

  • Adjusted a vase collision on Moonstone

  • Fixed not looping rain sound on Moonstone

  • Fixed overlapping pillar on Serpentine

  • Adjusted volume of Spectrolite soundtrack

  • Adjusted Spectrolite spinning tower checkpoint

  • Fixed lighting issue on a building on Spectrolite

  • Changed the color of a poster to white on Spectrolite

  • Fixed reflection issues on Spectrolite glass bridges

  • Fixed deload issue with a broken brige on Spectrolite

Join the Spectrolite community for discussions and speedrunning!

