 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

DeadOS update for 25 November 2021

Version 0.7.1 is now live!

Share · View all patches · Build 7778691 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! Got another BIG update for you!

After the last update I got really hyped to try and push the sim to it's limits, so I've done a large optimisation rework of the city system and as a result you can now have up to 30x30 city blocks in your simulation!

While it still runs very well up to 20x20 I have put a warning when going higher as it can be seriously taxing on your machine, but now if you have a good machine you can test it to the limit! I think realistically I will never need to go larger than 30x30 for this game (though never say never...)

As you can see it is now HUGE! Be warned though, it takes a long time to load, especially with vehicles! I'd be very interested in hearing how this latest update runs on your machines!

Other fixes:

  • Fixed bug where opening speed adjustment tool would set frame rate threshold to 0

  • Fixed issues with the nuke having visual glitches with the new visual system

Thanks again and I hope you enjoy the update!

Changed files in this update

DeadOS Content Depot 1590851
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.