 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Isles of Pangaea update for 25 November 2021

Update 0.9.102.3

Share · View all patches · Build 7778682 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

🔹In the game audio options menu you can change the speaker mode to use 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound if you have the correct speaker setup for it. Surround sound works for dinosaur roars, footsteps, eating sounds, and attack sounds. Ambient sounds and music are not surround-enabled.

🔹Smelling highlights/outlines look a little better now.

🔹The Unity Engine has been updated to 2020.3.23f1.

🔹Your swimming dinosaurs no longer turn just from looking around while moving, you now have to hold right-click in order to turn the direction your camera is looking. Moving left and right with the movement keys still works without needing to hold right-click.

🔹Tutorial popups should no longer be popping up again after you click "Do Not Show Again".

Changed files in this update

Isles of Pangaea Content Depot 1403111
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.