Update 0.9.102.3

🔹In the game audio options menu you can change the speaker mode to use 5.1 or 7.1 surround sound if you have the correct speaker setup for it. Surround sound works for dinosaur roars, footsteps, eating sounds, and attack sounds. Ambient sounds and music are not surround-enabled.

🔹Smelling highlights/outlines look a little better now.

🔹The Unity Engine has been updated to 2020.3.23f1.

🔹Your swimming dinosaurs no longer turn just from looking around while moving, you now have to hold right-click in order to turn the direction your camera is looking. Moving left and right with the movement keys still works without needing to hold right-click.

🔹Tutorial popups should no longer be popping up again after you click "Do Not Show Again".