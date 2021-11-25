This build has not been seen in a public branch.

NEW RAINBOW SIX SIEGE STREAMER CHARMS FOR Y6S4!

Announcing the next Streamer Charms!

Each season will bring the release of new charms, as well as a return of the streamer’s charms from previous seasons!

Thaqil

Patife

Lusorkoeffizient

Galadriex

Returning

Ad9m Alfredoplays AnneMunition Beaulo Bighead BikiniBodhi Bnans Braction6 Drid Gabbo IceyCat25 Interro JerichoFive JessGOAT Jinu6734 Just9n Kalera KingGeorge KittyR6 Kixstar LagonisR6 Lil_Lexi Lt Custard MacieJay Matimi0 MrBboy45 Narcoleptic Nugget PaladinAmber Pengu Punjistick REMGURI / 렘쨩 Rubsarb Salty Academy SexyCake Shorty SilphTV TangyD Tatted THE_M3RY Tranth Varsity WhiteShark67 z1ronic Zander Zigueira yo_boy_roy Mag6 CCSesports RazaH Heideltraut Nesk

How to acquire charms

These charms are only available by subscribing to the respective streamer’s Twitch channel with a linked Uplay account. For more information on how to link your Uplay and Twitch account, as well as opt in for Twitch Drops, please refer to this FAQ.

How to get involved

We are always on the lookout for additional content creators to add to the program and will be exploring new candidates in 2022. If your goal is to see your charm in game, we use the following criteria to begin the selection process for potential candidates:

Requirements to be considered

Approximately 350+ concurrent viewers – preferable.

Average of 10 Rainbow Six streams per month.

Average of 20 hours of Rainbow Six streamed per month.

Positive standing with Ubisoft/Rainbow Six Siege.

High quality level of content.

Twitch Partnered.

Rainbow Six Siege reserves the right for final decision.

Consideration for Removal

Less than 10 Rainbow Six Siege main streams over 3 months.

Level of quality dropping below an acceptable level.

Standing with Rainbow Six Siege/Ubisoft compromised.

Any actions that may negatively affect the R6S/Ubisoft brand.

Loss of Twitch Partnership.

Rainbow Six Siege reserves the right for removal of any charms.