Patch Notes 0.15

Shades of Rayna Update 0.15 (11/25/2021)

-Witch Release Event is over. So, Double Loot, Double Pet Loot and Double Experience from The Witch is not active anymore. Also, Witch node is not visible at all times anymore.

-Witch's pet spawn chance ratio is increased from 6.5% to 8%.

-The Witch on campaign was set same as The Witch on conquer mode. It's fixed. Campaign Witch only has 3 damage types and lower attack intervals.

-Rapid shot bug is fixed.

-Hgh tiers of Crita, Xanat, Hayay and Janjan gear were not correctly boosting Mage and Warrior. It's fixed.

-Condemn effect stacking on top of eachother problem is fixed.

-Condemn is now shown in buff/debuff bar.

-Monsters spawning outside of playable area on Atlis Desert's new layout are fixed.

-Red barrier on boss area on Distorted Land's new layout is fixed.

-Chest not spawning problem in Luino's Sanctum's new layout is fixed.

-Collector quests are now fit in quests window.

-Mage's base resistances were same as Warrior's. They are now same with Ranger's.