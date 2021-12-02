Fights in Tight Spaces v1.0 Available Now

We are delighted to present the full launch of Fights in Tight Spaces. With a new selectable player character, a completely revised final mission, and a host of changes, fixes, and improvements. Plus full localisation support in a range of languages
This isn't the end of the journey, we'll be here to support the game as it goes forwards, and we'd love it if you could be part of that conversation, so join the Discord community and less us know what you'd like to see next. If you've been part of the Early Access launch, we wouldn't be here without you. And if you're new to the game... Good luck, Agent!
Important info for Early Access players
_If you have previously played the game, much of your progress has been tracked, and some achievements will unlock immediately. If you want to avoid this, and earn the achievements afresh, you can reset your progress and stats from the Options Screen before beginning a new game
If you load an old save game (prior to v1.0) you may experience strange behaviour in-game, and/or not see any new content. We recommend that you start a New Game from the main menu_
New Features
- New selectable player character
- Entirely replaced final mission, including new levels, characters, and enemy abilities
- New levels across the game for more variety
- Improved visibility of hazard areas/kill zones and railings
- Achievements implemented across all platforms
- Full in-game localisation in French, German, Spanish, Russian, Chinese, and Japanese
Changes
- Improved end of level slow-down
- Updated help screens
- Enemies now fade away rather than popping out of existence
- Improved front-end appearance and layout
- Final card art added
- Improved appearance of Map screen icons (i.e. gym, medical, and event)
- New UI options to: Show/hide Hazard Markers, Permanently show/hide on-screen camera rotation buttons, Permanently show entity health/damage/turn information
- Arrow keys can be used to navigate the map screen
- Improved fight start visuals
- Map screen now shows current Max Combo and Momentum values
- Ambient audio added to levels
- Map generation has been improved to significantly reduce the possibility for repeated or “no-choice” map node selections
- Player levelling progress is now shown on Card Compendium screen
- Improved card visuals to show Dodge and Bleeding, and to show more appropriate icons for attacks without damage
- Significant fix for extra levelling progress being given to players using Level Restart, levelling rebalanced accordingly
- Button text after a lost fight now clearer for players with Restarts enabled
Balance Changes
- Made Welder less spongey
- Shield enemies take damage from Wall Bash attacks regardless of initial direction
- Shield enemies take damage from attacks that ignore block
- Shield enemies and enemies with Dodge receive effects from indirect attacks (e.g. Caltrops, Flash Powder)
- Enemies with Dodge no longer can dodge the effects of bleeding
- Enemies with Dodge no longer dodge attacks when they are downed
- Uncontrolled Power now correctly triggers auto-attacks
- Order of actions in No Take Backs changed to allow Counter Attacks to be Dodged
- Shoulder Charge can no longer be used as a long-distance movement card
- Added time limit to Rising Strength and reduced damage modifier
- Hidden Blade no longer effects non-attack abilities (such as Shift and Grapple)
- Snap Strike no longer interferes with Bank Combo
- Reduced Rifleman Attack damage slightly
- Gangster Boss now has Aggressive property
- Damage done against block is now included in total damage dealt stats
- Intimidate card is now Remove on Play, gains Retain when upgraded
- Allow Effect on Discard type cards to stack
- Rebalanced Recycling card
- Slightly reduced Bartender health
Bug Fixes
- Fixed multiple issues in Tutorial
- Fix for ring-out kills counting double
- Fixes for various enemies having incorrect animations and reactions
- Various text updates and improvements
- Fix for Grapple card sometimes causing a soft-lock
- Breakable window states and visual are now correctly set when loaded mid-fight
- Get Over Here and Redirect can no longer be used on Downed enemies
- Fix for occasional missing icons on health panels
- Slow motion no longer effects music playback
- Fix for Spawned enemies sometimes breaking replays
- Counter Grapple no longer breaks other counter effects
- Fix for Counter Throw breaking the game when attacking enemy is standing on a downed enemy
- Fix to Long Counter playing when the target is behind an obstacle
- Various fixes to Back Slam card
- Damage numbers now show correctly when dealing additional damage to stunned enemies
- Minor animation fixes
- Indirect attacks show correct damage values
- Fixed camera cutaways in Subway levels
- Wall Kick now has retain
- Removed Sucker Punch (as it was too similar to Follow-Up Strike)
- Replaced Throwing Star with Heavy Strike in Slasher deck
- Fix issue with spawned enemies counting towards Kill All Enemies objectives
- Various Ragdoll fixes
- Fix for tile UI sometimes not appearing on car park level
- Fix for flickering for enemy attack UI during enemies’ turn
- Fix for missing text on Prison Guard Shield
- Multiple statuses can be checked for card cost adjustment, fixing conflict between Fractured Leg and Flow State
- Fix for Rollback removing Rising Strength Modifier
- Prevent Complete By Turn objectives appearing on Survival levels in Daily Play
Changed files in this update