Fights in Tight Spaces v1.0 Available Now

We are delighted to present the full launch of Fights in Tight Spaces. With a new selectable player character, a completely revised final mission, and a host of changes, fixes, and improvements. Plus full localisation support in a range of languages

This isn't the end of the journey, we'll be here to support the game as it goes forwards, and we'd love it if you could be part of that conversation, so join the Discord community and less us know what you'd like to see next. If you've been part of the Early Access launch, we wouldn't be here without you. And if you're new to the game... Good luck, Agent!

Important info for Early Access players

_If you have previously played the game, much of your progress has been tracked, and some achievements will unlock immediately. If you want to avoid this, and earn the achievements afresh, you can reset your progress and stats from the Options Screen before beginning a new game

If you load an old save game (prior to v1.0) you may experience strange behaviour in-game, and/or not see any new content. We recommend that you start a New Game from the main menu_

New Features

New selectable player character

Entirely replaced final mission, including new levels, characters, and enemy abilities

New levels across the game for more variety

Improved visibility of hazard areas/kill zones and railings

Achievements implemented across all platforms

Full in-game localisation in French, German, Spanish, Russian, Chinese, and Japanese

Changes

Improved end of level slow-down

Updated help screens

Enemies now fade away rather than popping out of existence

Improved front-end appearance and layout

Final card art added

Improved appearance of Map screen icons (i.e. gym, medical, and event)

New UI options to: Show/hide Hazard Markers, Permanently show/hide on-screen camera rotation buttons, Permanently show entity health/damage/turn information

Arrow keys can be used to navigate the map screen

Improved fight start visuals

Map screen now shows current Max Combo and Momentum values

Ambient audio added to levels

Map generation has been improved to significantly reduce the possibility for repeated or “no-choice” map node selections

Player levelling progress is now shown on Card Compendium screen

Improved card visuals to show Dodge and Bleeding, and to show more appropriate icons for attacks without damage

Significant fix for extra levelling progress being given to players using Level Restart, levelling rebalanced accordingly

Button text after a lost fight now clearer for players with Restarts enabled

Balance Changes

Made Welder less spongey

Shield enemies take damage from Wall Bash attacks regardless of initial direction

Shield enemies take damage from attacks that ignore block

Shield enemies and enemies with Dodge receive effects from indirect attacks (e.g. Caltrops, Flash Powder)

Enemies with Dodge no longer can dodge the effects of bleeding

Enemies with Dodge no longer dodge attacks when they are downed

Uncontrolled Power now correctly triggers auto-attacks

Order of actions in No Take Backs changed to allow Counter Attacks to be Dodged

Shoulder Charge can no longer be used as a long-distance movement card

Added time limit to Rising Strength and reduced damage modifier

Hidden Blade no longer effects non-attack abilities (such as Shift and Grapple)

Snap Strike no longer interferes with Bank Combo

Reduced Rifleman Attack damage slightly

Gangster Boss now has Aggressive property

Damage done against block is now included in total damage dealt stats

Intimidate card is now Remove on Play, gains Retain when upgraded

Allow Effect on Discard type cards to stack

Rebalanced Recycling card

Slightly reduced Bartender health

Bug Fixes