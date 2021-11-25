RELEASE OF SGS HEIA SAFARI

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Looking to get "Out of Africa" or play your "African Queen"...try this new SGS release... Heia Safari !

The game is available now, 103 years after the historical outcome and surrender.

It recreate the only campaign where forces of Imperial Germany fought victoriously till the end (and beyond, surrendering 2 weeks after the official Armistice).

From 1914 to 1918 in East Africa, you play general Von Lettow and his skilled Askaris or you lead the Entente troops from the British Empire, Belgium and Portugal.