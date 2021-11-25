Revita - 0.8.1 Update Notes

Hi everyone!
Thanks to your feedback on the Old Friends update released yesterday, we have made a small new patch with some bugfixes for you! These should fix all the major bugs, as far as we are aware, that have been introduced with yesterdays update. Let us know if your encounter any more issues on our [Discord](discord.gg/revita)!
In the meantine, you can nominate Revita for the Steam Awards! It would be fun to see Revita in one of the categories! But most importantly, it can help us to get Revita more known. So if your have a moment, nominate Revita!
TWEAKS:
- Machine Gun: Minor damage and range buff
- Charge Gun: Minor range buff
- Rocket Launcher: Minor range nerf
BUGFIXES:
HP bonuses from celestial weapons and blessings now give you the proper amount of HP
Beating Area 5 now actually gives you the area 5 related achievements
You don't keep the gun from dailies/weeklies anymore
Shooting at [REDACTED] in the cutscene before the run ends while having damaged ammo or slimeball, won't crash the game anymore
Mysterious Box: Now works on its final upgrade
When collecting a relic, the popup now shows the correct relic for all relics again
[REDACTED] Bosses chain attack wont stay around anymore after being defeated
Minibosses with the "Bullet ring" modifier now properly indicate where they shoot
Slimeball + Moldy Cheese won't lead to infinite lifespan bullets anymore
Laser bullets + Thermometer has been fixed and doesn't crash the game anymore
Recycling Heart Machine won't crash the game anymore
Memoria Station Ruins can now also be unlocked by beating the Hollow Hives
Recycling Trashbag won't crash the game anymore
You don't get a weird achievement popup from recycling three times and buying something from a shop anymore
Fixed [REDACTED] and [REDACTED]'s journal entries
Fixed Chinese localisation issues
Star Hairpin: Now upgradable!!
Cleansing curse won't take all of your relics anymore when gotten as a local customs curse
Fixed an issue where pcs/laptops with dual gpu's would use the weaker gpu to run the game. This should lead to massive performance boosts for Revita running on systems like that
The "Further beyond..." Secret now unlocks the correct relic
Thorny Rose: Now will deal damage even if you only take shield damage
Fixed a few audio bugs that prevented music from playing
[REDACTED]'s Grenades can't be pushed into the ceiling anymore
Grenadier Sentreye's grenades can now also have the accessibility outline
Fixed the ending automatically being skipped after having seen it once
When beating a daily/weekly, the player isn't able to walk around while invisible anymore once the leaderboard vanishes
Additional bullets created will now also be affected by the type of gun you have (example, tormented soul with blast gun, shoots small lasers, etc)
Fixed laser diodes range being super short
Corrupted Chump: Now belongs to the family and corrupted item sets
You can't give snow statues broken shields anymore
Some achievements now don't have their description visible by default
Traps work in boss rooms again
minor text fixes
