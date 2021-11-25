Revita - 0.8.1 Update Notes

Share · View all patches · Build 7778365 · Last edited 25 November 2021 – 16:32:09 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone!

Thanks to your feedback on the Old Friends update released yesterday, we have made a small new patch with some bugfixes for you! These should fix all the major bugs, as far as we are aware, that have been introduced with yesterdays update. Let us know if your encounter any more issues on our [Discord](discord.gg/revita)!

In the meantine, you can nominate Revita for the Steam Awards! It would be fun to see Revita in one of the categories! But most importantly, it can help us to get Revita more known. So if your have a moment, nominate Revita!

TWEAKS:

Machine Gun: Minor damage and range buff

Charge Gun: Minor range buff

Rocket Launcher: Minor range nerf

BUGFIXES: