Magical Waifus Academy update for 26 November 2021

Magical Waifus Academy is going INTERNATIONAL!

26 November 2021

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version 1.2 is live right now and brings a couple bug fixes (looking at you Ambers), some small QoL changes, but mostly:

FULL CONTROLLER SUPPORT! Play with your favorite controller from A to Z! You can even play entirely with the mouse emulated by your controller if you wish so (big props to the first speedrunner using mouse only with a controller).

TRANSLATIONS! French, Portuguese (BR) and Spanish are now fully supported for the written text.

1.2 is the final big update for MWA, as we already are well at work for the sequel. We will of course continue to bug fix.

Enjoy! Amusez-vous bien! Divirta-se! ¡Diviertanse!

