Quest of Wizard Avaialble Now!

Hello everyone!

Quest of Wizard is now officially available on Steam! If you are a fan of action platormer and fantasy settings, don't hesitate to Quest of Wizard!

We do wish you good luck, as in Quest of Wizard, you will have to face difficult challenges!





About Quest of Wizard

Quest of Wizard is a classic Action Platformer set in a fantasy setting. Go through difficult levels full of dangerous traps and different enemies, fight with bosses, look for chests with gold, open secrets, learn and upgrade spells.

Key Features