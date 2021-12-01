Quest of Wizard Avaialble Now!

Hello everyone!
Quest of Wizard is now officially available on Steam! If you are a fan of action platormer and fantasy settings, don't hesitate to Quest of Wizard!
We do wish you good luck, as in Quest of Wizard, you will have to face difficult challenges!
About Quest of Wizard
Quest of Wizard is a classic Action Platformer set in a fantasy setting. Go through difficult levels full of dangerous traps and different enemies, fight with bosses, look for chests with gold, open secrets, learn and upgrade spells.
Key Features
- A magical combat system with dashes that give invulnerability.
- Choose the main spell from 4 elements, and upgrade it, learn additional spells, passive skills and upgrade the hero's attributes.
- 5 locations with 4 levels and 1 boss.
- 20 types of different enemies with many attacks.
- Platforming with moving and breaking platforms.
- Spikes, falling shards, static guns, poisonous gas, blowing wind and many more deadly traps.
- Gamepad support Xbox 360/PS4.
- Choice of difficulty level.