Steam Awards 2021 - Nominate ARISEN for the Story-Rich Game

Order from the King: Nominate ARISEN for the Story-Rich Game

Hello everyone! ❤️

As you know, today is the Steams Awards! 🏆

We are very proud of our journey on ARISEN! Some of you have supported us since our Kickstarter and today we see that more and more people join us on the game.

Although we are on early access, you have met various characters: our sweet Waard as well as the most horrible ones ( hi Gawamel ). You have been able to explore the beautiful cities of Maccialat and also be in some troubles that are beyond your control!

Day after day, you’ve been helping to make the game better with your feedback and we thank you for that.

That’s why we're counting on you to continue to support the creators in voting ARISEN in the category "story-rich" game! We still have a lot to show you and Act 1 is only the beginning of a great adventure! ✨

Enjoy a magic autumn sale!

ARISEN is also 10% off from November 24th to December 1st! Act 1 is available in its entirety so if you are curious to discover it don’t hesitate!

Have you already played the game? Make a ✨good✨ present for your friends!

Thank you for continuing to support us!

Maratus Team ❤️