P&C Beta Update: 25.11.2021

It's Thanksgiving, so thank you very much for sticking with us!!
Now you can go back accidentally killing Princess and getting Wishes out of their Soul!
...and here's your 🦃turkey🦃!
Size: 942.5 MBs
Additions and Changes:
ːswirliesː Dragon NPCs (Seahorse) NSFW animation #4 added!
ːswirliesː Mermaid Wish added: Loot Ashore
ːswirliesː Mermaid Wish added: Abyssal Blessing!
ːswirliesː Bird Wish added: Clear Skies
ːswirliesː Bird Wish added: Eggmastery!
ːswirliesː Added Bird Princess Cinder Ribbon assets
ːswirliesː Added Bird Princess pregnancy/fertility cycles and mechanics
Fixes:
ːswirliesː Fixed wrong hairstyle/color combinations showing headless Progeny
ːswirliesː Fixed Fina and 404B both deposited in the Bunny Garderie crashing the game
ːswirliesː Fixed being able to recruit courtesans
ːswirliesː Adjusted bugs while reverting from flying to standard sprites some of the dragons
ːswirliesː Fixed mermaid sieges in slime/golem/cat/goblin not transferring the player to the correct location
ːswirliesː Fixed reigns conquered by mermaids, being left with broken ambassadors when Mermaid Princess gets defeated by the finheads
ːswirliesː Fixed intro speech being given anyway by Slime / Golem Princess if you meet them for the first ːswirliesː time after their heir has taken their place on the throne
Changed depots in beta branch