Share · View all patches · Build 7777939 · Last edited 25 November 2021 – 15:06:17 UTC by Wendy

Operation

Charged weapons and gadgets can now be canceled with the Use key while charging.

Map

Fixed a spot in the Episode 2 secret area that made it difficult to move.

Fixed an issue where the PracticeArea edit function would not allow the wheel to appear.

Performance

Ray reflections have been optimized for slightly better performance.

Bug fixes

Fixed an issue where the sprites of bullets shot by enemies flying through the air were not being displayed.