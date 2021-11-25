Weekly Update 297: Brace yourselves! Winter is coming!

Greetings, Warriors, and Happy Thanksgiving for our NA/SA server Community!

Winter is coming, so the time has come to devote yourself to constant vigilance and get prepared for one of the best updates we put together for you this year! This week everyone will find something nice for themselves in the changelog: weapons changes and balance for warriors, quality of life improvements and fixes for crafters and gatherers, legions of new players for mentors and guilds, and huge sales for our supporters.

We are introducing a new weapon type – lances, and unique stances related to them. Mounted knights will be now able to couch lance and charge at their enemies, and footman soldiers will be able to brace with a lance to break the cavalry charge and defend their lines.

We are also happy to introduce the next part of the User Interface overhaul – you can now enjoy the new Vendors and trading windows, fully adjusted to the new layout and visuals.

As always, we prepared some quality of life improvements and fixes, which were made thanks to your reports and feedback. Also, as we are starting a Black Week Sale in our Supporter Shop – you can get the cosmetic skins you always wanted at a huge discount, and find new, Black Knight Chainmail skins there! Smash that [K] button!

Thank you for your continuous support and see you in the game!



The screenshot’s authors have been awarded. Giroux, Glyuki, and ecroy57 – check your Ambers!

Changelog v.0.9.8.12 Beta

Black Week in Gloria Victis’s Supporter Shop!

On the occasion of Black Friday, you are receiving a huge discount for every cosmetic Skin, Skin set, and usable item in our ingame Supporter Shop. Discount will be available just for a week so do not miss the occasion and get yourself a nice skin set and complete your collection!

As players suggested, and we agreed, based on the experience with armor skins changes earlier – we are extending the possibility to wear weapons cosmetic skins to purple items (tier IV). From now on, more of you will be able to use your skins and stand out on the battlefields.

In the Supporter Shop, you can now find highly requested and most wanted Black Knight Chainmail cosmetic skin!

Spears, guisarmes and lances

As you may remember, we made some changes to two-handed spears after receiving a lot of feedback telling us that those were quite unbalanced and overused on the battlefields because of their great range and damage dealing possibilities. It was one of the easiest weapons to use in chokepoints, and the weapon type which was responsible for the most kills in the game, leaving any other weapon type far behind. Changes had to be made on those matters, and as we are aware some players were not happy to see their favorite weapon nerfed, we can agree that this temporary solution was a good move, in the long run, correlated with further updates, and plans which we are making real today.

We believe this iteration of the weapons system will be warmly welcomed, and we are asking for your help to test those changes in action, to make sure if there are any tweaks that need to be made.

We know that you will find it reasonable, that we cannot give players ultra-fast spears with great range that cover half of the battlefield. It was destroying the close combat because players were forced to use the same kind of weapon or stand still with the middle block, as it was really hard to see and block the spear release.

So we decided to differ those types of polearms and create two subtypes of them. One dedicated to melee combat, and the other dedicated to cavalry and anti-cavalry combat.

You are receiving access to two-handed spears and guisarmes with rebalanced range, and old speed, which should be great for players who love to use this kind of weapon in duels and close combat. And the second is lances – a special subtype, with slower attacks, great range, and unique mechanics.

By holding the button you have bound to throw action (default [X]) on one-handed weapons, while using lance you will perform a special action, which will be lance couching (lowering) while mounted, or lance bracing while on foot. In keybinds options, the “Throw” tag was changed to “Special Attack”, and is responsible for those two things now.

Jousting and Lance bracing

While mounted, a raider who is in at least march speed movement can lower the lance. Lance is following the crosshair and deals stab damage on hit. You are now able to make proper jousting contests and tournaments, as well scare the pants out of your enemies, charging on them with full speed!

But footman soldiers will be able to use similar things too. While holding a lance on foot, such a pikeman will be able to lower his lance and counter the enemy cavalry charge. Remember, that lowered lance held on foot will not deal damage to enemy infantry!

Other changes

Of course, proper recipes and item drops were added to the game to make lances available for you. Disassembling and Weapons Character Development trees received a new section, dedicated to lances, and proper filters were added to the shops and market.

We hope you will have a lot of fun with the new weapons and we are counting on your constructive and honest feedback.

Siege Events changes

We are addressing your feedback related to Siege Events. We gathered a lot of data and made a lot of changes inside and around that system, to make sieges more engaging, interesting, and rewarding for everyone.

– When the Siege Event will end with a win on either side, and there are still more than 5 minutes on the event clock, we are starting a new event, drawing between the Siege Event and the Frontline Event. A nation that lost the previous event will be set as a defender, and if the winner is the dominating nation, and the castle supposed to be attacked is not their homeland castle, we are not continuing the siege.

– In the case where the Siege Event is ongoing for at least three minutes, and attackers are already inside the range to attack the location flag, we are adding a special counter which will change the siege to a Frontline Event in three minutes, and will extend its duration for another 10 minutes.

– As it was repeatedly reported as a bug when someone was leaving the Siege Event into a looting zone still having a non-loot buff and someone not aware of it killed the poor guy and reported him as a cheater that cannot be looted, we are adding a special notification informing about the active buff.

– Based on the balance system, each event will have flexible player slots counts and will allow weaker nations to have more players on the event in comparison to stronger nations. Overall - this system was rebalanced, as it was in the game before, but not working properly.

– The Nation Points pool that can be collected for dealing damage is being increased from 250 NP to 500NP, but we are lowering the assist NP reward by half of the amount of NP collected for dealing damage to balance that change.

– We are changing the milestone where you will be instantly rewarded with NP for dealing damage to a player from 25% to 15% in melee combat, so you will get rewards quicker and for less damage dealt.

– We are fixing an issue where notifications about rewards were often hidden behind a loading screen, which was misleading and was reducing the feeling of being rewarded for efforts.

Quality of Life:

– Extended the possibility to wear cosmetic skins on weapons. From now on, cosmetic skins can be applied not only to the best, orange, tier V weapons but also to second-best, purple ones.

– Following community suggestions, we added nation coloring to Royal Champion's Helm cosmetic skin.

– Renamed "Iron March Count's Helm" skin into "Black Knight's Helm". This item is now a part of the same set as the Black Knight's Chainmail and it shares the chainmail's description.

– Added to the game 5 new titles, given to players after their seasonal titles wear off: Primeval Arena Master, Primeval Grand Guild Master, Primeval Guild Master, Primeval General Guild Commander, and Primeval Guild Commander.

– Introduced the next part of the User Interface Overhaul: Today, you are receiving updated Vendors and trade windows.

– Windows in both Side and Fullscreen mode individually remember the state in which they were closed unless overwritten by an instance of another rule. The state of the window is cached when the Expand/collapse function is used, but not when the state change is triggered by another UI element, e.g. when a pop-up window triggers the opening of the inventory 1/3 window.

– We combined the “level up” notifications and buttons to improve the user experience with that part of the interface: Clicking the notification, which is also a button, will open the Abilities window, instead of inventory, and everything around received proper tooltips.

– Updated the video tutorial/hint for level up.

– Throwable axes received a buff: they lose damage with fly range slower, and their base ammo count was raised to 15, as they are slower than other weapons and their effective range was smaller.

– Increased the smelting speed buff in forts located on the edge of the homeland by an additional 10%.

– Slowed down the rotation of trebuchets to make aiming with them easier.

Fixes:

– Fixed an issue where it was possible to craft dziwer from the active crafting menu, while it should be possible to craft only on workstations.

– Fixed an issue causing beehive interaction to not work properly and give additional chances to collect items from the beehive before cooldown.

– Fixed an issue causing throwable cosmetic skins (tomatoes and eggs) were not shown properly to other players.

– Fixed a few terrain holes on Sea Wraith's global event location.

– Fixed an issue where dialogue conditions were improperly set in Ismir and Sangmar's crafting quest, making it impossible to report to NPC after delivering an ax.

– Fixed an issue where a Tenebrok logistician was standing behind his shack. He was asked nicely to return to his proper position inside it.