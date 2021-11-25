More UX features

You can now click on arrows that lets you go to another menu on the main menu. The layer menu is the first one but the first misc menu is the one you start with. ALT + A and ALT + D are key shortcuts for it.

Added in mouse x and y indicators to the bottom right. You can use the linear x and y however if you need to see a linear width and height of what you are drawing on by pressing CTRL + U. That gives you a good view of the x and y while you are drawing. The x and y at the bottom right is just there for debugging purposes and if you don't like the CTRL + U option there are these indicators on the bottom right.