hexceed Christmas Update

It's Christmas! (Or close enough for us to get excited)

To celebrate we have added another seasonal effect! This one will run from the 1st of December through to the 31st of December!

This event will repeat each year on the same dates, you can choose to take part by enabling or disabling the "Seasonal Effects" setting.

When the event is live, you will notice a few changes in the game (A whole new Winter makeover). The Christmas event changes the colour pallets used for the hexes, walls and background to have a festive wintery look. Danger tiles assets will be replaced with 9 different snowflake icons!

Most excitingly - It's snowing in hexceed!

hexceed v1.10.14 Patch Notes

New Features

New Effigum World DLC bringing 110 new levels!

Brand New Ring Mechanic

A New Christmas Event/Theme that is active from the 1st to 31st of December! - The event is enabled/disabled by the "Seasonal Effects" Setting in the Settings menu.

Bug Fixes and Misc