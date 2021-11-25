 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Click anywhere outside the search field to close this popup.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results.

Cooking Simulator update for 25 November 2021

Nominate Cooking Simulator for the Steam Awards!❤️

Share · View all patches · Build 7777794 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Steam Awards 2021 have kicked off and we could use your support!

It's been over 2 and a half years since Cooking Simulator's initial release on Steam. A lot has happened in that time. The game received countless free updates, new game modes, kitchens, tools, recipes and other improvements. There are also a few DLCs expanding Cooking Simulator to brand-new settings.

If you'd like to appreciate all the hard work and love put in the game, you can nominate Cooking Simulator for the "Labor of Love" Award. That would be really awesome and would definitely put a smile on our faces ❤️❤️❤️

You can submit your vote on the Steam store page for each game you'd like to nominate:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/641320/Cooking_Simulator/

Also, if you're a fan of Cooking Simulator VR, you can nominate it for the "VR GAME OF THE YEAR”:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1358140/Cooking_Simulator_VR/

Changed depots in internal3 branch

View more data in app history for build 7777794
Cooking Simulator Windows Depot 641321
Cooking Simulator - Shelter (1575660) Depot Depot 1575660
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.