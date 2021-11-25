Nominate Cooking Simulator for the Steam Awards!❤️

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Steam Awards 2021 have kicked off and we could use your support!

It's been over 2 and a half years since Cooking Simulator's initial release on Steam. A lot has happened in that time. The game received countless free updates, new game modes, kitchens, tools, recipes and other improvements. There are also a few DLCs expanding Cooking Simulator to brand-new settings.

If you'd like to appreciate all the hard work and love put in the game, you can nominate Cooking Simulator for the "Labor of Love" Award. That would be really awesome and would definitely put a smile on our faces ❤️❤️❤️

You can submit your vote on the Steam store page for each game you'd like to nominate:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/641320/Cooking_Simulator/

Also, if you're a fan of Cooking Simulator VR, you can nominate it for the "VR GAME OF THE YEAR”:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1358140/Cooking_Simulator_VR/