Pure Action: The Temporary Servers

Winter in Metin2 won’t be boring, so much is sure – you can expect hardcore PvP, thrilling challenges, action-packed events and valuable rewards! All this awaits you on our new temporary servers! Your progress pays off doubly because when the servers shut down, you can take your best hero and move them to another server.

However, the temporary servers won’t only be of interest to Metin2 veterans, because completely new players will also have no problem finding their bearings – level up quickly, rake in rewards and use this opportunity to quickly become a Metin2 pro.

Overview

Server Duration:

Temporary servers start: 26th November 2021 at 10 AM (CET)

Temporary servers shut down: 28th February 2022 at 10 AM (CET)

Character Transfer:

Character transfer registration starts: 1st March 2022 at midnight (CET)

Character transfer registration ends: 14th March 2022 at 11:59 PM (CET)

Character transfer execution: 16th March 2022 during the server maintenance

Temporary Server

All temporary servers will have 2 channels.

Berilia: Western Europe

Jerakeen: Eastern Europe

Tubul: Turkey

The Character Transfer

When you start off on one of the temporary servers, you can take on two great challenges:

Accept the 1st Challenge, complete 60 quests, reach level 90 and in the end you can transfer your best hero, Gaya and the equipment you’re wearing to a normal server.

Dive into the 2nd Challenge, defeat a dungeon boss in Yohara and be able to transfer your best hero, Gaya, the gear you’re wearing, the 1st inventory page, costume items and any equipped alchemy to a normal server.

However to secure your character transfer, you must have completed at least 60 quests and reached level 90. For the character transfer, you can only select servers in your region – excluded are the servers Amber, Lyncirium, Kehribar, Türkiye and Marmara.

The Quest Challenge

Complete 60 quests for the 1st Challenge. Possibilities include the main quests, side quests and biologist quests. Excluded are the starting areas for lycans and the daily Yohara quests. Complete these challenges to receive a free reward package in the shop which contains the following:

5x TC Voucher (50)

1x Jewellery Box

1x Royal Blue Peacock (7 Days)

1x Nightmare (3 days)

3x Concentrated Reading

5x Strength of the Tiger

Ranking for the 1st Challenge

A ranking list will be created for each kingdom on the temporary servers. You receive 1 rank point per quest completed. Only the quests mentioned above will count towards the ranking. You can see how well you are doing on our Ranking Website. The website will be updated daily at midnight (CET). After the servers are shut down, the top 10 players from each kingdom will receive their rewards in the shop.

1st Place

1x Fire Phoenix (60 Days)

1x Hero’s Medal (60 Days)

8x Personal Premium Shop (7 Days)

1x Magic Stone

1x Master Sash (noble)

2nd Place

1x Fire Phoenix (30 Days)

1x Hero’s Medal (30 Days)

4x Personal Premium Shop (7 Days)

1x Master Sash (noble)

3rd Place

1x Fire Phoenix (15 Days)

1x Hero’s Medal (15 Days)

2x Personal Premium Shop (7 Days)

1x Master Sash (noble)

4th-10th Place

1x Hero’s Medal (7 Days)

1x Personal Premium Shop (7 Days)

The Yohara Challenges

For the 2nd Challenge you must defeat a dungeon boss on Yohara – group dungeon bosses count for the entire group, all other dungeon bosses only count for the player who kills it. Complete these challenges to receive a free reward package in the shop which contains the following:

5x Tiger Coin Voucher (100)

1x Sung Ma Premium Buff (7 Days)

1x Snow Leonidas (3 Days)

5x Blessing Scroll

1x Magic Stone

Ranking for the 2nd Challenge

A ranking list will be created for each kingdom on the temporary servers. You receive rank points as listed in the table below. Only the bosses on the list count towards the ranking.

You can see how well you are doing on our Ranking Website. The website will be updated daily at midnight (CET). After the servers are shut down, the top 10 players from each kingdom will receive their rewards in the shop.

1st Place

1x Astrabell (60 Days)

1x Nazar Amulet (60 Days)

1x Magma Dragon (30 Days)

1x Ritual Stone

1x Sovereign Sash (noble)

2nd Place

1x Astrabell (30 Days)

1x Nazar Amulet (30 Days)

1x Magma Dragon (15 Days)

1x Sovereign Sash (noble)

3rd Place

1x Astrabell (15 Days)

1x Nazar Amulet (15 Days)

1x Magma Dragon (7 Days)

1x Sovereign Sash (noble)

4th-10th Place

1x Nazar Amulet (7 Days)

1x Magma Dragon (7 Days)

Dungeon Overview

[table]

[tr]

[th]Dungeon[/th][th]Boss Enemy[/th][th]Rank points[/th][th]counts for[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Sung Mahi Tower[/td][td]Tower Necromant[/td][td]|1[/td][td]single player[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Gnoll Caves 1[/td][td]Gnoll Master[/td][td]5[/td][td]single player[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Gnoll Caves 1[/td][td]Gnoll Captain[/td][td]5[/td][td] single player[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Gnoll Caves 2[/td][td]Ahtrin Captain[/td][td]5[/td][td] single player[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Gnoll Caves 3[/td][td]Ahtrin Grand Master[/td][td]5[/td][td] single player[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Northwind Shelter 1+2[/td][td]Northwind Sh. War Chief[/td][td]5[/td][td]single player[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Mysterious Dungeon[/td][td]Mysterious Monk[/td][td]10[/td][td]single player[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Serpent Temple[/td][td]Serpent Queen Nethis[/td][td]15[/td][td]group[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Northwind Deeps[/td][td]Alastor (easy)[/td][td]15[/td][td]group[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Northwind Deeps[/td][td]Alastor (hard)[/td][td]25[/td][td]group[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

PvP Rankings

On the temporary servers there will also be PvP Rankings for each kingdom which will run until the servers close. Players 75 and above can receive PvP points for defeating players from other kingdoms in the open world. Various PvP actions here are worth different amounts of points. You can see your ranking for these activities on our Ranking Website. The website will be updated daily at midnight (CET). Players who abuse the system will be disqualified from the rankings.

[table]

[tr]

[th]PvP action[/th][th]Area[/th][th]Player level[/th][th]Opponent level[/th][th]Points[/th]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Defeat opponent[/td][td]anywhere[/td][td]from 75[/td][td]from 75[/td][td]1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Win round[/td][td]Battle Royale[/td][td]-[/td][td]-[/td][td]25[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Win duel[/td][td]PvP Tournament[/td][td]any[/td][td]any[/td][td]1[/td]

[/tr]

[tr]

[td]Win tournament[/td][td]PvP Tournament[/td][td]any[/td][td]-[/td][td]100[/td]

[/tr]

[/table]

After the servers are shut down, the top 10 players from each kingdom will have their rewards delivered.

1st Place

1x Snow Leonidas (60 Days)

1x Amulet of the Guardians (60 Days)

2x Weapon Skin Voucher+ (30 Days)

1x Flame of the Dragon

1x Royal Sash (noble)

2nd Place

1x Snow Leonidas (30 Days)

1x Amulet of the Guardians (30 Days)

1x Weapon Skin Voucher+ (30 Days)

1x Royal Sash (noble)

3rd Place

1x Snow Leonidas (15 Days)

1x Amulet of the Guardians (15 Days)

1x Weapon Skin Voucher+ (30 Days)

1x Royal Sash (noble)

4th-10th Place

1x Amulet of the Guardians (7 Days)

1x Weapon Skin Voucher+ (30 Days)

PvP Tournament

Are you ready to test yourself against the best? Then participate in our big PvP Tournament! Enter the tournament map to register. But you can also enter the tournament map and just be a spectator.

There are 4 battlefields.

Duels are played according to an automatic K.O. tournament system.

4 battles can take place simultaneously every round.

Each battle is a 1v1 duel between two players.

Only the winners proceed to the next round until there is only one participant left: the undefeated champion!

Tournament dates:

Each tournament starts between 6 PM and 8 PM (CET) – depending on when the maximum number of participants per round has been reached. Registration opens each day at 6 PM (CET).

Sunday, 23rd January 2022

Sunday, 30th January 2022

Sunday, 6th February 2022

Sunday, 13th February 2022

Sunday, 20th February 2022

Sunday, 27th February 2022

Rewards for the tournament champions:

The champion of the tournament is rewarded with 1x DR Voucher (1000) and 100 PvP rank points. All other duel winners receive a small number of PvP rank points.

Participation:

Any player from level 95 can participate. Every tournament is limited to max. 200 participants. Once the registration starts, you will find a corresponding entry in your quest log which you must accept to start.

Events

There’s a whole range of events to experience on the temporary servers:

Permanent Boosts

Make use of the time and level up as much as you can! Things happen fast in this event – speak with the NPC Uriel and get a hearty EXP Boost. The higher your level, the greater your EXP bonus!

Apprentice Chest

Beginners can also find Apprentice Chests on the temporary servers. The Weapons for Young Heroes quest will not be activated, however.

Battle Royale

Defeat your enemies in Battle Royale mode: on the temporary servers from Saturday at 4 PM to Tuesday at 4 PM CET – head into battle, climb the rankings and get more powerful items as a reward!

In Battle Royale, all participants automatically play the same class. You need to find your gear on the map to start off. The area shrinks over time until there’s only one winner left at the end.

Battle of the Five Shrines

Conquer shrines and defend them against the other two kingdoms from Tuesdays at 4 PM until Saturdays at 4 PM (CET). You can also get rewarded with weekly buffs and earn lots of rank points.

The access ticket ‘Call of the Shrines’ can be purchased for 50,000 Yang from the General Store Saleswoman and teleports you directly to the Isle of Mist.

Once the battle begins, all three kingdoms must fight for control of the five shrines:

In order to capture a shrine, it must first be destroyed.

The kingdom which has the most members nearby after 1 minute will capture the shrine.

After 3 minutes, the shrine will reappear in the colour of the kingdom which captured it.

The longer a shrine has been under control by the same kingdom, the harder it will be to destroy.

If a shrine remains in a kingdom’s possession until the end of the game, a 5-day buff is activated. Each shrine provides a different buff.

Only players who successfully took part in the battle will receive the buff.

The following buffs are available:

Shrine of Energy (energy buff): Increases energy by 2

Shrine of Fortune (item buff): Increases item drop rate by 10%

Shrine of Power (stats buff): Increases strength, intelligence, vitality and dexterity by 3

Shrine of Wealth (Yang buff): Increases Yang drop rate by 10%

Shrine of Illumination (bonus buff): Increases costume bonuses by 3%

Plentiful Loot

All boss monsters and Metins provide you special loot – defeat them, and with a little luck, you could pick up the valuable items.

You can also look forward to additional Superstone drops!

Strength of the Tiger

During the entire duration of when the temporary servers are open, Metins and bosses will drop the ‘Strength of the Tiger’ item which allows you to inflict 40% more PvE damage on the regular servers. The buff applies to your entire Metin2 account and lasts for 10 minutes once activated.

Additional Changes

After listening to the feedback we got from the community we decided to make some changes. Now, the first Inventory page will also be transferred when the 2nd challenge has been completed.

In additional to the events that were already announced we will active Soul Event on 27.12.2021 until the end of the server.